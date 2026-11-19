West Virginia's three-game winning streak over the Kansas Jayhawks came to an end on Wednesday night in Las Vegas, falling 86-82. The Mountaineers led for 23:28, but couldn't close out the game out like they did earlier in the day against Auburn.

A few quick takeaways from tonight's game...

Miles Sadler is a blur...he is a blur

What a night for the true freshman, who just took over the game and was without question the best player on the floor. He broke the previous single-game high of 29 for a WVU freshman, finishing the night with 34 points on 11/23 shooting, despite going just 2/11 from three-point range. So much of his damage was done by getting to the paint, and the possession out of the timeout was a poor decision on his part to settle for a step-back three. Kansas did a good job of clogging the lane, but he still should have tried to get downhill and get fouled or penetrate and kick. It's a learning moment for him, but still, he had one heck of a night.

The whistles do work, if you were wondering

At halftime, Kansas had 21 free throw attempts to West Virginia's nine. Things were more even in the second half, but holy moly, physicality was not allowed by this officiating crew whatsoever. There were a bunch of poor decisions by players in this game that were obvious fouls, but there were also a lot of bail outs. The Mountaineers couldn't play with the same level of physicality as they normally do because they were in foul trouble right from the jump. Early in the second half, WVU had seven players with two or more fouls.

A lot of hot and cold from Sylla

Once he gets more experience and puts it all together, Sylla is going to be a really good player. He already is, but the swings in his game are so significant. He missed a few easy looks right at the rim, including one late in the game off a missed free throw that would have put the Mountaineers up by four. A few minutes later, he came up with a big defensive rebound, but didn't protect the ball and gave it right back, then immediately fouled the shooter, fouling him out of the game.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the West Virginia Mountaineers