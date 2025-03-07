WATCH: Joseph Yesufu UCF Preview Press Conference
The West Virginia University Mountaineers (18-12, 9-8) host the UCF Knights on Saturday for Senior Day. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
Senior guard Joseph Yesufu met with the media on Friday and discussed playing his final home game of his collegiate career, reflected on the season, future plans, and more.
WATCH: Darian DeVries UCF Preview Press Conference
WVU Game Notes
- WVU will recognize 10 seniors on Saturday -- Eduardo Andre, Jake Auer, Toby Okani, Javon Small and Joseph Yesufu, along with managers Aries Hospesdales-Alexander, Gaebriel Barrett, Mason Davis, Alex Mergner and student athletic trainer Nnamdi Chikere.
- West Virginia has won nine of its last 11 Senior Day games.
- Javon Small was named to the final 20 for the John R. Wooden Late Midseason Watch List, the final 10 for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Trophy Midseason List and to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List.
- Javon Small was named a Midseason Second Team All-American by The Sporting News and The Athletic.
- Small has scored 547 points at WVU, marking the 50th time a WVU player has scored 500 or more points in a season. Currently, he ranks 33rd at WVU for most points in a season.
- Darian DeVries was named the recipient of the Jim Phelan Award 'Mid-Season' honor, presented annually to the top head coach in Division I college basketball.
- In 19 conference games this season, opponents have made 89 more free throws than the Mountaineers.
- WVU is 621-191 (.767) all-time at the WVU Coliseum and 262-77 at the WVU Coliseum in the last 21 seasons.
- WVU finished 4-6 on the road in Big 12 road games (wins at Kansas, at Colorado, at Cincinnati and at Utah). The Mountaineers had a combined road conference record of 2-25 in the previous three seasons.
- WVU is 276-105 in its last 381 games vs. unranked teams, including winners of 156 of its last 191 at the Coliseum.
- Darian DeVries is 6-9 against ranked teams during his head coaching career. He is 4-4 at WVU with wins over No. 2 Iowa State, No. 3 Gonzaga, at No. 7 Kansas and No. 24 Arizona.
- In WVU's four ranked wins this season, Javon Small has averaged 21.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, while making 28 of his 32 free throw attempts.
- WVU has defeated two Top 10 teams away from home this season, marking the first time that has happened in the same season since 2005-06.
- WVU's three Top 10 wins ties for the most in a season in school history along with the 2016-17 & 2005-06 teams.
- WVU broke into the rankings on Jan. 6 at No. 21 in the AP poll. It marked WVU's first appearance in the AP poll since Dec. 26, 2022. The Mountaineers have been ranked in at least one poll in 16 of the last 20 seasons.
- Darian DeVries, who led Drake to six consecutive 20-win seasons and has a career .715 winning percentage as a head coach, was named the 23rd head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University on March 24, 2024.
- DeVries has a record of 168-67 (.715) in seven seasons as a head coach, including a 73-27 (.730) mark in the last two-plus seasons.
- West Virginia is currently ranked No. 49 in the latest NCAA NET rankings with a No. 14 strength of schedule.
- WVU is ranked No. 52 in the latest KenPom rankings, including 16th in defensive efficiency.
- In the latest NCAA stats, WVU ranks eighth in 3-point percentage defense (29.5), 19th in scoring defense (64.7) and 40th in fi eld goal percentage defense (40.8).
- Javon Small was named Big 12 Player of the Week and Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Jan. 20.
- Javon Small was named Big 12 Player of the Week, NCAA March Madness Player of the Week and the Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week for Jan. 6.
- Javon Small was named co-Big 12 Player of the Week and Tucker DeVries was tabbed as the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Dec. 2. Both were named to the Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team.
- Small was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week on Dec. 3.
- WVU is 110-124 in Big 12 regular season games since joining the league in 2012-13.
- West Virginia returned just 2.8 percent of its scoring from last season’s team (Ofri Naveh).
- For this season, Tucker DeVries (Drake), Javon Small (Oklahoma State), Eduardo Andre (Fresno State), Joseph Yesufu (Washington State), Sencire Harris (Illinois), Amani Hansberry (Illinois) and Jayden Stone (Detroit Mercy) were added from the transfer portal.
- Darian DeVries is 73-2 when scoring 80 or more points in a game and 143-18 when scoring 70 or more.
- Darian DeVries is 122-24 when holding opponents to 69 points or less and 59-6 when holding opponents to 59 points or less.
- West Virginia was predicted 13th in the Preseason Big 12 Poll by the league’s head coaches.
- West Virginia has made at least one 3-point fi eld goal in 894 consecutive games.
- Darian DeVries is 131-17 as a head coach when leading at halftime, including a 16-3 mark at WVU.
- Darian DeVries is 77-3 as a head coach when shooting 50% or better from the fi eld.
- West Virginia is 13-9 all-time in games played on March 8