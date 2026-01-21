Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Arizona State

West Virginia will begin a two-game road trip in the desert tonight, starting with a visit to Arizona State

Here are our picks for tonight's game.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 75, Arizona State 73

The Mountaineers may have some trouble on the interior in this one, but the help defense should be able to do just enough to not get hammered by Arizona State's bigs, particularly Massamba Diop. This will be a bit of a challenge for West Virginia, even more so if they're unable to knock down shots against what has been a vulnerable defensive team. Getting Honor Huff going, along with another strong performance from Treysen Eaglestaff, will be key.

I nearly picked Arizona State because of how WVU has played away from the Coliseum and the Sun Devils' last three losses coming to top-10 teams, but I'll roll the dice and say tonight is the night where they get that first road win.

Christopher Hall: Arizona State 68, West Virginia 67

West Virginia is still in search of its first win away from the Hope Coliseum this season, and every loss, outside of Houston and maybe Iowa State, which were the only Big 12 losses.

Arizona State has been battle-tested but has been left with more scars than victories. The Sun Devils have a pair of quad-one wins, both were neutral-site games against Texas and Santa Clara, and are 2-5 overall.

The Sun Devils have taken a hit defensively since the start of league action – not so much offensively, although three-point percentage has taken a dip, they are allowing opponents to shott 51.3 % from the field for an average of 95 points per game.

West Virginia has relied on its defense and will need to lean on its strength in the first of a two-game road trip in Arizona. The Mountaineers have found a little more consistency, offensively, but still need to carry the recent momentum on the road. Treysen Eaglestaff is starting to find his way and center Harlan Obioha and handling double teams better, and the guards have found success in one-on-one situations in the paint. They will need all of it against Arizona State.

The Mountaineers look poised to capture their first road win, but the Sun Devils are desperate after a 1-4 start in Big 12 play. I like West Virginia’s chances in this one; however, the long travel and until WVU proves it can win a close contest away from home, which they’ve lost some games in epic fashion this year, it’s hard to choose a Mountaineer win. Arizona State finds a way to win, 68-67.

