West Virginia Announces Starting Five vs. Clemson
The West Virginia Mountaineers (5–0) are on the road to take on the Clemson Tigers (4–1) in the opening round of the Charleston Classic on Friday evening at TD Arena. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. and the action will be televised on ESPNU.
The Mountaineers aim to keep their winning streak alive while Clemson is searching for its first quality win of the season.
West Virginia is 5-1 all-time against Clemson.
Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.
Guard Jasper Floyd
Floyd is averaging 9.8 points and a team-best 5.0 assists per game. He tied a career-high 25 points and five assists in the season-opener against Mount St. Mary’s. He also notched 13 points in the win versus Pitt.
Guard Honor Huff
Huff leads the team in scoring at 17.2 points per game. He buried eight threes for a season-high 24 points in the win against Lafayette Monday night. The senior is shooting 42.2% from behind the arc this season.
Guard Treysen Eaglestaff
Eaglestaff is off to a slow start to the season. He’s averaging 5.0 points and a career-best 3.6 rebounds per game. Despite his struggles, the senior’s teammates and head coach Ross Hodge continues to encourage him to shoot after he averaged 18.9 ppg at North Dakota last season.
Forward Brenen Lorient
Lorient was off to a fast start to the season, registering a double-double in the season opener and accumulating to a career-high 26 points in the third game of the season against Lehigh. Since, he has combined for nine points and eight rebounds in the last two games.
Center Harlan Obioha
Obioha recorded a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more. He’s averaging 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
