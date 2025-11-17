West Virginia Announces Starting Five vs. Lafayette
West Virginia welcomes the Lafayette Leopards (1-3) to the Hope Coliseum and It's time to roll out the carpet and bring on the Mountaineers (4-0).
WVU is aiming to keep its winning streak alive while Lafayette is searching for answers and is looking to avoid its first losing streak early in the season.
West Virginia Starting Five
Guard Jasper Floyd
After scoring a combined nine points in the prior two games, Floyd remained poised and provided a steady hand in the win over Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, producing 13 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals against the Panthers. The senior is averaging 11.8 points per game, while leading the team assists (4.8) and steals per game (2.3).
Guard Honor Huff
Huff has struggled from the field to begin the season (28.6%) but is averaging a team-high 15.5 ppg. The senior has worked his way to the free throw line, scoring 27 of his 62 total points on the season from the charity stripe. Against Pitt, he was nine of 12 from free throw line, and buried a pair of threes for 15 points.
Guard Treysen Eaglestaff
Eaglestaff is off to a slow start to the season after averaging 18.9 ppg last year at North Dakota. The senior is receiving a lot of attention, which opens the floor for his teammates, while continuing to find his way in his first season under head coach Ross Hodge. He can still score with 12 points against Campbell.
Forward Brenen Lorient
Lorient is second on the team in scoring, averaging 13.8 ppg while leading the team with eight rebounds per game and a team-best 2.3 blocks per game. The senior scored a game-high 26 points against Lehigh and opened the season with a double double 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Center Harlan Obioha
Obioha led all scorers in the Backyard with a season-high 19 points, shooting 8-9 from the floor, and a team-high six rebounds. The senior is third on the team in scoring, averaging 12.0 ppg behind an efficient 80% shooting from the field. He is also second on the team in rebounding (5.5)
