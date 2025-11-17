How to watch West Virginia vs. Lafayette: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds
A few days after a big-time win over the Pitt Panthers in the Backyard Brawl, West Virginia will look to take care of business ahead of the Charleston Classic and push its record to 5-0 on the season Monday night when it faces Lafayette.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (4-0) vs. Lafayette (1-3)
Date/Time: Monday, November 17th, 7 p.m. EST
Where: Morgantown, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Players to Watch:
G Caleb Williams (LAF): If the Leopards want any shot of keeping this one close, they'll need a big night from Williams. In the loss to Texas, Williams scored 20 points on 6/10 shooting. He's the straw that stirs the drink for them offensively.
F Brenen Lorient (WVU): After a huge 26-point performance against Lehigh, Lorient was held to just six points in the Backyard Brawl. He'll be on a mission for a bounce-back performance tonight.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
The Mountaineers are currently 23.5-point favorites, which is no surprise considering Lafayette lost its only high major game by 37 and WVU won its only high major game by 22. The over/under is sitting at 134.5.
