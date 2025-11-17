Mountaineers Now

How to watch West Virginia vs. Lafayette: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

Getting you set for tonight's game between the Mountaineers and Leopards.

Schuyler Callihan

Nov 13, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Honor Huff (3) makes a move in the lane and shoots during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Honor Huff (3) makes a move in the lane and shoots during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
A few days after a big-time win over the Pitt Panthers in the Backyard Brawl, West Virginia will look to take care of business ahead of the Charleston Classic and push its record to 5-0 on the season Monday night when it faces Lafayette.

Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (4-0) vs. Lafayette (1-3)

Date/Time: Monday, November 17th, 7 p.m. EST

Where: Morgantown, WV — Hope Coliseum (14,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Players to Watch:

G Caleb Williams (LAF): If the Leopards want any shot of keeping this one close, they'll need a big night from Williams. In the loss to Texas, Williams scored 20 points on 6/10 shooting. He's the straw that stirs the drink for them offensively.

F Brenen Lorient (WVU): After a huge 26-point performance against Lehigh, Lorient was held to just six points in the Backyard Brawl. He'll be on a mission for a bounce-back performance tonight.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

The Mountaineers are currently 23.5-point favorites, which is no surprise considering Lafayette lost its only high major game by 37 and WVU won its only high major game by 22. The over/under is sitting at 134.5.

Published
