Building the Backcourt: Hodge’s Recruiting Wins Reshape WVU’s Future
West Virginia University head coach Ross Hodge scored a major recruiting victory on Sunday with the commitment of 2026 point guard Miles Sadler.
Sadler, a six-foot standout from Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona, is regarded as one of the top five point guards in the 2026 class and is considered a five-star prospect by several recruiting services. According to 247Sports, he becomes the highest-rated guard ever to commit to West Virginia, surpassing current Mountaineer freshman Amir Jenkins.
Hodge, hired in March, has wasted no time elevating the program. In just months on the job, he has secured two of the highest-rated guards in school history, strengthening the future of WVU’s backcourt.
A native of Brampton, Ontario, Sadler represented Canada at the 2024 FIBA U17 Men’s Basketball World Cup. He led the team in scoring twice during the tournament and averaged 13.9 points, team-high four assists, and 2.7 steals per game. His best performance came against Egypt, where he posted 30 points and seven assists—both team tournament highs.
Jenkins has appeared in all four games for the Mountaineers this season. As the primary backup to senior point guard Jasper Floyd, he has recorded at least one assist in each game, scored six points in 13 minutes against Lehigh, and continues to impress with his defensive ability.
Floyd, who followed Hodge from North Texas, has provided steady leadership at the point in his second season under the coach. His consistency has been crucial as WVU transitions into the Hodge era.
In modern college basketball, strong guard play—especially at the point—is essential. Bringing in two highly regarded high school point guards gives WVU a foundation for long-term success. While the transfer portal remains a valuable tool for filling gaps and adding seasoned talent, the transition is far smoother when a stable, reliable point guard is already in place, as Floyd has demonstrated this season.
Hodge has hit the ground running in Morgantown, securing one of the biggest prospects in program history at perhaps the most important position on the court. With elite talent already contributing and more on the way, the future of West Virginia basketball looks increasingly bright.
