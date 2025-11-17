Mountaineers Now

Final Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Lafayette

Picking tonight's game between the Mountaineers and Leopards.

Schuyler Callihan

Nov 13, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jasper Floyd (1) celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers guard Honor Huff (3) during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jasper Floyd (1) celebrates with West Virginia Mountaineers guard Honor Huff (3) during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tonight, the West Virginia Mountaineers will look to improve to 5-0 as they play host to the Lafayette Leopards (1-3).

Our predictions for tonight's matchup have been submitted.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 74, Lafayette 50

In a game like this, you often worry about where the level of focus will be, coming off such a big, emotional win and having an MTE on deck. Winning this game will never be in doubt; it's just a matter of how well the Mountaineers play and if they really put it to the Leopards, as they are expected to do.

Ross Hodge seems to have this group's focus, so after feeling things out in the first few minutes, the Mountaineers should pull away with a pretty comfortable lead early on by hammering the ball underneath to the frontcourt duo of Brenen Lorient and Harlan Obioha. If they have success with that early, it's going to be a really long night for Lafayette.

West Virginia cruises to another win in what will be its final game without Chance Moore.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 78, Lafayette 54

West Virginia has improved in each of the first four games of the season, and following the beatdown of Pitt on Thursday night, the Mountaineers were focused on maintaining and improving the same level play against Lafayette.

The Leopards are sitting at 1-3 and shouldn’t pose a threat to the Mountaineers, but for WVU to continue to grow as a team, coming out and playing at a high level is crucial as they prepare for the Charleston Classic later in the week.

The question heading into the game isn’t if they win, it’s by how much? West Virginia will be heavily favored in this game, and if they come out with the same intentions they did against Pitt, this game will be well in hand at halftime, and hopefully, the guys on the bench can get more playing time. West Virginia rolls, 78-54.

The Mountaineers and Leopards are set to tip things off at 7 p.m. ET. You can stream the game live on ESPN+.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Lafayette

How to watch West Virginia vs. Lafayette: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds

Building the Backcourt: Hodge’s Recruiting Wins Reshape WVU’s Future

Ross Hodge Scores Massive Recruiting Win as 2026 Four-Star Miles Sadler Picks WVU

WVU OL Target Kevin Brown Decommits from Penn State

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Basketball