Final Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Lafayette
Tonight, the West Virginia Mountaineers will look to improve to 5-0 as they play host to the Lafayette Leopards (1-3).
Our predictions for tonight's matchup have been submitted.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 74, Lafayette 50
In a game like this, you often worry about where the level of focus will be, coming off such a big, emotional win and having an MTE on deck. Winning this game will never be in doubt; it's just a matter of how well the Mountaineers play and if they really put it to the Leopards, as they are expected to do.
Ross Hodge seems to have this group's focus, so after feeling things out in the first few minutes, the Mountaineers should pull away with a pretty comfortable lead early on by hammering the ball underneath to the frontcourt duo of Brenen Lorient and Harlan Obioha. If they have success with that early, it's going to be a really long night for Lafayette.
West Virginia cruises to another win in what will be its final game without Chance Moore.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 78, Lafayette 54
West Virginia has improved in each of the first four games of the season, and following the beatdown of Pitt on Thursday night, the Mountaineers were focused on maintaining and improving the same level play against Lafayette.
The Leopards are sitting at 1-3 and shouldn’t pose a threat to the Mountaineers, but for WVU to continue to grow as a team, coming out and playing at a high level is crucial as they prepare for the Charleston Classic later in the week.
The question heading into the game isn’t if they win, it’s by how much? West Virginia will be heavily favored in this game, and if they come out with the same intentions they did against Pitt, this game will be well in hand at halftime, and hopefully, the guys on the bench can get more playing time. West Virginia rolls, 78-54.
The Mountaineers and Leopards are set to tip things off at 7 p.m. ET. You can stream the game live on ESPN+.
