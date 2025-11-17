Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Lafayette
Tonight will be the last time West Virginia fans can catch the Mountaineers inside Hope Coliseum until he final day of the month when they face Mercyhurst. Tonight's opponent, Lafayette, strolls into Morgantown as massive underdogs, as you'd expect.
My picks for tonight's game are in, using the odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: West Virginia -23.5
Prediction: West Virginia covers.
This is a pretty big number for a team that hasn't shot the ball extremely well yet and isn't going to push the pace. That said, I still have confidence they can cover due to their smothering defense. The Leopards have shot it poorly from three-point range at just 29% and the free throw line, connecting on only 63% of their opportunities at the charity stripe. Also, Lafayette has been crushed on the glass in all three of their losses and will clearly have a size disadvantage tonight. The Leopards have some multiple 6'11"/7-footers on the roster, but only Luke Bevilacqua sees regular minutes, and he's a true freshman.
Total: 134.5
Prediction: Under.
Until West Virginia's offense shows a pop, I'm likely going to keep siding with the under. Treysen Eaglestaff and Honor Huff still haven't hit their groove, and while those two continue to figure it out, WVU's scoring will be limited to some degree. I do think they found something with throwing it underneath to Harlan Obioha, but still, those two sharpshooters need to get going. I expect a bunch of turnovers and sloppy play from Lafayette, meaning they may struggle to crack 50 in this one.
Tip is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.
Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.
