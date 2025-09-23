West Virginia Big 12 Hoops Schedule Released
The Big 12 Conference and conjunction with the West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics released the 2025-26 men’s basketball schedule on Tuesday.
The Mountaineers will open Big 12 play at Iowa State on Friday, Jan. 2 before opening the home league slate at the WVU Coliseum with a two-game homestand against Cincinnati on Tuesday, Jan. 6 and followed with a weekend matchup versus Kansas.
West Virginia then travels to Texas to take on Houston Jan. 13.
The Mountaineers return home for a Saturday contest against Colorado before heading west for a two-game road trip in the State of Arizona to meet Arizona State on Wednesday Jan. 21, then Arizona on Saturday Jan. 24.
West Virginia returns to the eastern time zone for six games, four of which will be at home. The Mountaineers host Kansas State Tuesday Jan. 27, then Baylor on Saturday Jan. 31 prior to heading on the road to take on Cincinnati Thursday Feb. 5 and coming back to Morgantown to tussle with Texas Tech Sunday Feb. 8 and then off to Orlando to meet UCF Saturday Feb. 14 conclude the eastern time zone stand against Utah Wednesday Feb. 18.
The Mountaineers are on the road for a two-game road trip against TCU on Saturday Feb. 21 and Oklahoma on Tuesday Feb. 24.
Two of West Virginia’s final three games of the season are at home. The Mountaineers host BYU on Saturday Feb. 28, then travel to Kansas State Tuesday March 3 and return home for the season finale Friday Mar. 6 against UCF.
The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship will be held March 10-14 in Kansas City, Missouri.
WVU 2025-26 Schedule
Oct. 26 Wheeling (exhibition)
Nov. 4 Mount St. Mary’s
Nov. 6 Campbell
Nov. 9 Lehigh
Nov. 13 Pitt
Nov. 17 Lafayette
Nov. 21 Clemson (Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic / Charleston, SC)
Nov. 23 Georgia or Xavier (Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic / Charleston, SC)
Nov. 30 Mercyhurst
Dec. 3 Coppin State
Dec. 6 Wake Forest (Charleston Coliseum / Charleston, WV)
Dec. 9 Little Rock
Dec. 13 Ohio State (Cleveland Hoops Showdown / Cleveland, OH)
Dec. 22 Mississippi Valley State
Jan. at 2 Iowa State
Jan. 6 Cincinnati
Jan. 10 Kansas
Jan. 13 at Houston
Jan. 17 Colorado
Jan. 21 at Arizona State
Jan. 24 at Arizona
Jan. 27 Kansas State
Jan. 31 Baylor
Feb. 5 at Cincinnati
Feb. 8 Texas Tech
Feb. 18 Utah
Feb. 21 at TCU
Feb. 24 at Oklahoma State
Feb. 28 BYU
Mar. 3 at Kansas State
Mar. 6 UCF
Mar. 10-14 The Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship
