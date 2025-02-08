Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Curiously Rises in CBS Sports' Bracketology Projection

Jerry Palm moves the Mountaineers up despite going 1-1 in their last two games.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 18, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joseph Yesufu (1) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Joseph Yesufu (1) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
In this story:

One week ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers were projected to be a No. 9 seed in CBS Sports' bracketology, according to Jerry Palm. Since then, WVU took down Cincinnati on the road and then blew an early double-digit lead falling to TCU.

Despite the loss in Fort Worth, Palm has moved the Mountaineers up to a No. 8 seed in his latest NCAA Tournament projection, facing off against No. 9 New Mexico.

Palm's South Region projection

West Virginia University guard Sencire Harris
West Virginia University guard Sencire Harris / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on S

1. Auburn vs. 16. American/Nebraska-Omaha

8. West Virginia vs. 9. New Mexico

5. Arizona vs. 12. McNeese

4. Memphis vs. 13. Grand Canyon

6. Creighton vs. 11. Georgia/Wake Forest

3. Wisconsin vs. 14. Jacksonville State

7. Oklahoma vs. 10. Nebraska

2. Houston vs. 15. Central Connecticut

A glimpse into the future

This evening, the Mountaineers will host the Utah Utes, who are 1-4 on the road in Big 12 Conference play. They'll have a quick turnaround as they'll meet up with BYU in the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday before getting a few days off to prepare for a massive road game at Baylor. On February 19th, WVU will return home and will have a chance to go for the season sweep on Cincinnati. Should Darian DeVries' squad go 3-1 in these next four games, they'll be on the cusp of securing an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Tony Gibson Makes Bold Statement: Marshall Will 'Own This State' in Recruiting

West Virginia is a Heavy Favorite Over Utah in ESPN BPI Prediction

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Utah

How to Watch & Listen to No. 18 West Virginia at Houston

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

Home/Basketball