West Virginia Curiously Rises in CBS Sports' Bracketology Projection
One week ago, the West Virginia Mountaineers were projected to be a No. 9 seed in CBS Sports' bracketology, according to Jerry Palm. Since then, WVU took down Cincinnati on the road and then blew an early double-digit lead falling to TCU.
Despite the loss in Fort Worth, Palm has moved the Mountaineers up to a No. 8 seed in his latest NCAA Tournament projection, facing off against No. 9 New Mexico.
Palm's South Region projection
1. Auburn vs. 16. American/Nebraska-Omaha
8. West Virginia vs. 9. New Mexico
5. Arizona vs. 12. McNeese
4. Memphis vs. 13. Grand Canyon
6. Creighton vs. 11. Georgia/Wake Forest
3. Wisconsin vs. 14. Jacksonville State
7. Oklahoma vs. 10. Nebraska
2. Houston vs. 15. Central Connecticut
A glimpse into the future
This evening, the Mountaineers will host the Utah Utes, who are 1-4 on the road in Big 12 Conference play. They'll have a quick turnaround as they'll meet up with BYU in the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday before getting a few days off to prepare for a massive road game at Baylor. On February 19th, WVU will return home and will have a chance to go for the season sweep on Cincinnati. Should Darian DeVries' squad go 3-1 in these next four games, they'll be on the cusp of securing an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Tony Gibson Makes Bold Statement: Marshall Will 'Own This State' in Recruiting
West Virginia is a Heavy Favorite Over Utah in ESPN BPI Prediction
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Utah