Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Utah
The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-8, 5-6) host the Utah Utes (13-9, 5-6) Saturday evening. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m. EST, and the action will stream on ESPN+.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 68, Utah 64
The Mountaineers fumbled a great opportunity to get another Big 12 road win earlier this week at TCU and now find themselves in a position where they must take care of business in this two-game homestand, beginning this evening with Utah.
The Utes have been a hot and cold team this season, but they've also really struggled to compete against quality teams. They lost to Baylor by 25, Texas Tech by 28, Iowa State by 23, Houston by 34, and Baylor again by 15.
One of the biggest areas Utah has had trouble with this season is the free throw line. Coming into the game, they rank 360th out of 364 teams with a free throw percentage of 62.3%. On Wednesday, WVU faced another rough free throw shooting team in TCU (ranked 359th), who had an abnormally efficient day at the line going 20/23. WVU can't get that unlucky two games in a row, can they?
The good thing for the Mountaineers is that Utah fouls a ton, putting their opponents on the line nearly 20 times per contest. West Virginia has to recognize that and pressure the rim instead of hoisting up 30 threes like they did in Fort Worth.
The one edge the Utes have in this game is on the glass. They are top-25 in rebounding, which is certainly a concern for the Mountaineers, who have been dominated in that category way too often.
It should be a tight game from start to finish, but WVU finds a way to get back in the win column.
Prediction record: 14-8.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 70, Utah 68
West Virginia may be without its best defender in guard Sencire Harris. The sophomore didn't finish the game in the loss to TCU on Wednesday, and an argument could be made the Mountaineers may have escaped with a win had he remained on the floor.
It's another hit West Virginia could not afford this season with sophomore forward Tucker DeVries out for the remaining of the season after shoulder surgery, and a short bench against a Utah team that can go up to 11 deep will likely cause issues for the Mountaineers.
West Virginia does have Big 12 Player of the Year contender Javon Small, and senior guard Joseph Yesufu has combined for 27 points the last two games. While the guard rotations may have shrunk, the Mountaineers have played undersized in the frontcourt, and the Utes present a challenge in seven-footer and is coming off a 12-point and six-rebound performance.
Despite the circumstances, I'm choosing the Mountaineers because more often than not, when their backs are against the wall, they come out on top. And with it being a Coal Rush game and a weekend contest when the fans can travel in to fill up the Coliseum to give them the extra boost down the stretch, WVU grinds out a 70-68 victory.
Prediction record: 14-8
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
How to Watch & Listen to No. 18 West Virginia at Houston
There is a 'Brightside' to Tucker DeVries' Season-Ending Surgery
Jayden Stone Will Miss the Remainder of the Season
Quick Hits: Utah's Defense, the Parity of the Big 12 Conference + More