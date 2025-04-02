Mountaineers Now

West Virginia Guard Jonathan Powell Chooses Transfer Destination

The freshman sharpshooter has found a new home.

Mar 1, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jonathan Powell reacts after a rebound against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
One of the promising young pieces of West Virginia basketball, Jonathan Powell, is officially on his way out of Morgantown.

Powell was the first player to enter the transfer portal at the end of the season and became the first player to officially leave as he announced his commitment to North Carolina on Tuesday evening.

North Carolina has been a pain in West Virginia's side of late for a variety of reasons.

Obviously, there's the whole controversy with North Carolina AD/NCAA Tournament selection committee chair Bubba Cunningham snubbing the Mountaineers from March Madness, giving the last spot to the Tar Heels. The women's basketball team saw their season come to an end with a second-round loss to UNC in Chapel Hill, the football team lost offensive line signee Eidan Buchanan to Carolina, and now, they land Powell.

The true freshman averaged 8.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 32 games (23 starts) for the Mountaineers, developing into one of the team's most consistent scorers outside of Javon Small. He did, however, struggle to create his own shot, get to the basket, and knock down free throws (48%), but the catch-and-shoot ability is something the Mountaineers will surely miss.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

