West Virginia Handles Ohio State for Third Consecutive Win
Columbus, OH – The West Virginia Mountaineers (23-4) dispatched Ohio State Tuesday night with a 9-6 decision, handing the Buckeyes (8-17) their third home loss of the season.
West Virginia junior, and preseason All-Big 12 Conference selection, Logan Sauve reached base in all-five plate appearances on the night. He was 3-3 with three RBI and two walks, tying the game in the third inning with a chopper through the hole on the left side.
In the top of the fourth with runners at second and third and two outs, sophomore Spencer Barnett lined a two-RBI single into centerfield for West Virginia’s first lead of the night before Sauve stretched the advantage to four after nearly following the path of Barnett back up the middle for a two-RBI single and a 6-2 advantage.
Sophomore Armani Guzman made the play of the night. In the bottom of the fifth, the Buckeyes were threatening to cut into the WVU three-run lead. Senior Tyler Pettorini hit a leadoff single and then on the 0-1 pitch, Ryan Miller reached down and drove a high fly ball to right field and sophomore Armani Guzman, standing at the warning track, reached up and snagged the senior of his fourth home run of the season. Guzman quickly rifled the ball to first for the double play and the Mountaineers held off any potential momentum.
Junior left-hander Cole Fehrman collected his first win of the season in 1.1 inning of relief, while senior Reese Bassinger finished the game, tossing 5.1 innings with a pair of strikeouts to hold on for the 9-6 win.
West Virginia is back in action Wednesday night as the Mountaineers return home to face the hate Pitt Panthers in the Backyard Brawl. The first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
