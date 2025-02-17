West Virginia is Flirting with Trouble in Latest CBS Sports Bracketology Projection
Many of West Virginia's players transferred into the program for a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament before they exhausted all of their eligibility. Guys like Javon Small, Eduardo Andre, and Toby Okani are among those hoping to go dancing in their last go-around.
As things stand today, the postseason outlook is bleak. The Mountaineers are still projected to make the tournament, according to Jerry Palm's latest bracketology on CBS Sports, but they are slowing fading into a dangerous territory.
WVU is listed as a No. 11 seed, taking part in a play-in game against Arkansas for the right to face No. 6 seed Illinois in the Round of 64. Darian DeVries' squad has lost six of its last eight, three of which occurred on their home floor.
Palm's full Midwest Region projection
1. Alabama vs. 16. Bryant
8. Saint Mary's vs. 9. UConn
5. Missouri vs. 12. UC San Diego
4. Michigan State vs. 13. Jacksonville State
6. Illinois vs. 11. West Virginia/Arkansas
3. Texas Tech vs. 14. South Dakota State
7. Louisville vs. 10. Ohio State
2. Tennessee vs. 15. Towson
The Mountaineers will be back in action on Wednesday night inside the WVU Coliseum as they go for the season sweep of Cincinnati.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
2026 DB David Coleman Jr. Locks in Official Visit Date with West Virginia
Notre Dame Hires Former West Virginia Defensive Assistant Coach
Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 2/17
In Rich Rod's Offense, Jahiem White Could Be One of the Best RBs in WVU History