Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 2/17
Here's a look at our newest batch of power rankings, following last week's slate of games.
16. Colorado Buffaloes
Last week: L 59-71 vs. Kansas, W 76-63 vs. UCF
This week: Tuesday at Iowa State, Saturday vs. Baylor
15. UCF Knights
Last week: L 65-77 vs. Iowa State, L 63-76 vs. Colorado
This week: Wednesday at Oklahoma State, Sunday vs. Utah
14. Arizona State Sun Devils
Last week: L 106-111 (2OT) vs. Texas Tech, L 70-74 vs. TCU
This week: Tuesday vs. Houston, Sunday at Kansas State
13. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Last week: L 72-73 vs. TCU, L 55-93 vs. Texas Tech
This week: Wednesday vs. UCF, Saturday at Kansas
12. Cincinnati Bearcats
Last week: W 85-75 vs. Utah, L 70-81 vs. Iowa State
This week: Wednesday at West Virginia, Saturday vs. TCU
11. TCU Horned Frogs
Last week: W 73-72 vs. Oklahoma State, W 74-70 vs. Arizona State
This week: Tuesday vs. Texas Tech, Saturday at Cincinnati
10. Utah Utes
Last week: L 75-85 vs. Cincinnati, W 74-67 vs. Kansas
This week: Monday vs. Kansas State, Sunday at UCF
9. Kansas Jayhawks
Last week: W 71-59 vs. Colorado, L 67-74 vs. Utah
This week: Tuesday at BYU, Saturday at Oklahoma State
8. West Virginia Mountaineers
Last week: L 69-73 vs. BYU, 71-74 (OT) vs. Baylor
This week: Wednesday vs. Cincinnati, Saturday at Texas Tech
7. Kansas State Wildcats
Last week: W 73-70 vs. Arizona, L 65-80 vs. BYU
This week: Monday at Utah, Sunday vs. Arizona State
6. Baylor Bears
Last week: L 65-76 vs. Houston, W 74-71 (OT) vs. West Virginia
This week: Monday vs. Arizona, Saturday at Colorado
5. BYU Cougars
Last week: W 73-69 vs. West Virginia, W 80-65 vs. Kansas State
This week: Tuesday vs. Kansas, Saturday at Arizona
4. Arizona Wildcats
Last week: L 70-73 vs. Kansas State, L 58-62 vs. Houston
This week: Monday at Baylor, Saturday vs. BYU
3. Iowa State Cyclones
Last week: W 77-65 vs. UCF, W 81-70 vs. Cincinnati
This week: Tuesday vs. Colorado, Saturday at Houston
2. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Last week: W 111-106 (2OT) vs. Arizona State, W 93-55 vs. Oklahoma State
This week: Tuesday at TCU, Saturday vs. West Virginia
1. Houston Cougars
Last week: W 76-65 vs. Baylor, W 62-58 vs. Arizona
This week: Tuesday at Arizona State, Saturday vs. Iowa State
This week's Big 12 schedule & TV Guide
Monday
Kansas State at Utah, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Arizona at Baylor, 10 p.m. EST on ESPN
Tuesday
Colorado at Iowa State, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Texas Tech at TCU, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Houston at Arizona State, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Kansas at BYU, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN
Wednesday
Cincinnati at West Virginia, 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2
UCF at Oklahoma State, 9 p.m. EST on ESPNU
Thursday
No games.
Friday
No games.
Saturday
TCU at Cincinnati, 12 p.m. EST on ESPN2
West Virginia at Texas Tech, 1 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Iowa State at Houston, 2 p.m. EST on ESPN
Oklahoma State at Kansas, 4 p.m. EST on CBS
Baylor at Colorado, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN+
BYU at Arizona, 10 p.m. EST on ESPN
Sunday
Utah at UCF, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Arizona State at Kansas State, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN+
