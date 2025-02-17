Mountaineers Now

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 2/17

A look around the Big 12 after another week of in-conference action.

Schuyler Callihan

Feb 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jonathan Powell (11) scores a three-point basket against Baylor Bears guard Robert Wright III (1) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jonathan Powell (11) scores a three-point basket against Baylor Bears guard Robert Wright III (1) during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Here's a look at our newest batch of power rankings, following last week's slate of games.

16. Colorado Buffaloes

Last week: L 59-71 vs. Kansas, W 76-63 vs. UCF

This week: Tuesday at Iowa State, Saturday vs. Baylor

15. UCF Knights

Last week: L 65-77 vs. Iowa State, L 63-76 vs. Colorado

This week: Wednesday at Oklahoma State, Sunday vs. Utah

14. Arizona State Sun Devils

Last week: L 106-111 (2OT) vs. Texas Tech, L 70-74 vs. TCU

This week: Tuesday vs. Houston, Sunday at Kansas State

13. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Last week: L 72-73 vs. TCU, L 55-93 vs. Texas Tech

This week: Wednesday vs. UCF, Saturday at Kansas

12. Cincinnati Bearcats

Last week: W 85-75 vs. Utah, L 70-81 vs. Iowa State

This week: Wednesday at West Virginia, Saturday vs. TCU

11. TCU Horned Frogs

Last week: W 73-72 vs. Oklahoma State, W 74-70 vs. Arizona State

This week: Tuesday vs. Texas Tech, Saturday at Cincinnati

10. Utah Utes

Last week: L 75-85 vs. Cincinnati, W 74-67 vs. Kansas

This week: Monday vs. Kansas State, Sunday at UCF

9. Kansas Jayhawks

Last week: W 71-59 vs. Colorado, L 67-74 vs. Utah

This week: Tuesday at BYU, Saturday at Oklahoma State

8. West Virginia Mountaineers

Last week:  L 69-73 vs. BYU, 71-74 (OT) vs. Baylor

This week: Wednesday vs. Cincinnati, Saturday at Texas Tech

7. Kansas State Wildcats

Last week: W 73-70 vs. Arizona, L 65-80 vs. BYU

This week: Monday at Utah, Sunday vs. Arizona State

6. Baylor Bears

Last week: L 65-76 vs. Houston, W 74-71 (OT) vs. West Virginia

This week: Monday vs. Arizona, Saturday at Colorado

5. BYU Cougars

Last week: W 73-69 vs. West Virginia, W 80-65 vs. Kansas State

This week: Tuesday vs. Kansas, Saturday at Arizona

4. Arizona Wildcats

Last week: L 70-73 vs. Kansas State, L 58-62 vs. Houston

This week: Monday at Baylor, Saturday vs. BYU

3. Iowa State Cyclones

Last week: W 77-65 vs. UCF, W 81-70 vs. Cincinnati

This week: Tuesday vs. Colorado, Saturday at Houston

2. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Last week: W 111-106 (2OT) vs. Arizona State, W 93-55 vs. Oklahoma State

This week: Tuesday at TCU, Saturday vs. West Virginia

1. Houston Cougars

Last week: W 76-65 vs. Baylor, W 62-58 vs. Arizona

This week: Tuesday at Arizona State, Saturday vs. Iowa State

This week's Big 12 schedule & TV Guide

Monday

Kansas State at Utah, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Arizona at Baylor, 10 p.m. EST on ESPN

Tuesday

Colorado at Iowa State, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Texas Tech at TCU, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Houston at Arizona State, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Kansas at BYU, 9 p.m. EST on ESPN

Wednesday

Cincinnati at West Virginia, 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2

UCF at Oklahoma State, 9 p.m. EST on ESPNU

Thursday

No games.

Friday

No games.

Saturday

TCU at Cincinnati, 12 p.m. EST on ESPN2

West Virginia at Texas Tech, 1 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Iowa State at Houston, 2 p.m. EST on ESPN

Oklahoma State at Kansas, 4 p.m. EST on CBS

Baylor at Colorado, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN+

BYU at Arizona, 10 p.m. EST on ESPN

Sunday

Utah at UCF, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Arizona State at Kansas State, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN+

