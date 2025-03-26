BREAKING: West Virginia is Set to Hire Ross Hodge as Next Basketball Coach
A little over a week after Darian DeVries made the surprising decision to leave West Virginia after one year, the Mountaineers have found their next head men's basketball coach. According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, WVU is set to hire North Texas' Ross Hodge to a five-year deal.
While he only has two years of experience at the Division I level, he does have seven years total in the role, having spent time as the head coach at Paris JC and Midland College, spanning from 2006-11. Between the two jobs, Hodge went a combined 146-24.
Following the 2011 campaign, Hodge made the jump to Division I to serve as an assistant at Southern Miss under Larry Eustachy and then followed him to Colorado State. In 2016, he joined Grant McCasland's staff at Arkansas State for a year before following him to North Texas as the associate head coach. The two helped guide the Mean Green to a 135-65 mark over six years and two appearances in the NCAA Tournament.
McCasland departed last season to become the head coach at Texas Tech, leading to a promotion for Hodge. In two years on the job, he has compiled a record of 46-23 and has his team in the semifinals of the NIT.
