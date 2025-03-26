West Virginia's Search Continues as Richard Pitino Lands Deal with Xavier
Another West Virginia coaching target can be crossed off of the board, as New Mexico's Richard Pitino is expected to sign a contract with Xavier, according to Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello of ESPN.
Pitino reportedly met with West Virginia AD Wren Baker on Tuesday, and with no deal happening, social media has been abuzz with speculation. Did Pitino turn down WVU for Xavier? Did Baker even make an offer? We're still trying to get answers to those questions.
West Virginia's search has felt like it's been all over the place this time around, with several candidates seemingly being in pole position for either a brief or extended period of time. Ben McCollum, Niko Medved, and Pitino all agreed to jobs elsewhere while things with Utah State's Jerrod Calhoun fell through.
With Pitino now officially out of the mix, West Virginia's focus will likely turn to North Texas' Ross Hodge, who just advanced to the semifinals of the NIT on Tuesday with a win over Oklahoma State. Other names that could re-enter the conversation are High Point's Alan Huss, Saint Louis' Josh Schertz, and WVU associate head coach Chester Frazier, among others. For now, though, Hodge feels like the frontrunner.
