West Virginia Returns to the AP Top 25
The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-4) jump back into the AP Poll at No. 23 Monday afternoon.
West Virginia upset second-ranked Iowa State (15-2) on Saturday in Morgantown 64-57. Senior guard Javon Small recorded a game-high 27 points and secured the win in the final minute and a half, scoring 12 of the Mountaineers’ final 13 points to further make his case for Big 12 Player of the Year.
The Mountaineers fell at No. 10 Houston last Wednesday 70-54. The loss marked the first against West Virginia versus a ranked opponent this season and are 4-1 in in those games.
West Virginia’s success has come off the grit and determination of its defense. The Mountaineers rank fourth in the league in scoring defense and defensive filed goal percentage while ranking 20th and 23rd in the NCAA in those categories respectively, and they sit second in the in the league and 10th nationally in defensive three-point percentage.
Senior guard Javon Small is averaging a conference-best of 19.8 points per game, while ranking fourth in assists (5.2) and sixth in steals (1.9) and three-point percentage (36.1%).
Forward Amani Hansberry is third on the team in scoring, averaging 10.2 ppg and leads the team in rebounds with 5.6 rpg. The sophomore provided a spark against Houston with all 12 of his points coming in the second half and hit four key threes for 12 points in the win against Iowa State.
West Virginia has been without its second leading scorer in senior forward Tucker DeVries the last nine games.
AP Top 25 Poll (1/20)
1. Auburn
2. Duke
3. Iowa State
4. Alabama
5. Florida
6. Tennessee
7. Houston
8. Michigan State
9. Kentucky
10. Marquette
11. Purdue
12. Kansas
13. Texas A&M
14. Mississippi State
15. Oregon
16. Ole Miss
17. Illinois
18. Wisconsin
19. UConn
20. St. John’s
21. Michigan
22. Missouri
23. West Virginia
24. Memphis
25. Louisville
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Jahmile Addae is One Game Away from Coaching in the Super Bowl
Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 1/20
MAILBAG: Will Tucker DeVries Return? Eligibility Questions, Darian DeVries' Future + More
Rasul Douglas Seals the Deal to Send the Bills to AFC Championship Game
West Virginia's Rock Star Should Be the Favorite to Win National Coach of the Year