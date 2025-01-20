Jahmile Addae is One Game Away from Coaching in the Super Bowl
Alright, I'll admit...I was wrong. Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas isn't the only former West Virginia Mountaineer still alive in the NFL playoffs, but he is the only active player. His position coach, Jahmile Addae, is by his side in the Bills' pursuit of their first Super Bowl.
Addae was hired by Buffalo last offseason after spending two seasons as the secondary coach at Miami (FL). His departure from West Virginia angered a portion of the Mountaineer fanbase when he played a big part in landing defensive back Tykee Smith at Georgia and defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor and cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. in the transfer portal when he left Athens for Miami.
While it may have felt like he turned his back on WVU, that's not the case whatsoever. Players throughout college football will follow position coaches, coordinators, and head coaches if they have a strong relationship with said coach. Think of former offensive line coach Matt Moore, for example, who took Tomas Rimas, Kyle Altuner, and Lucas Austin with him to Virginia Tech this offseason.
Addae was a part of Neal Brown's initial staff at West Virginia as the secondary coach. In 2020, he earned a promotion as the co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach. During that one season, West Virginia had one of the best defenses in all of college football, including the best total defense in the Power Five.
Addae was a part of the Mountaineer secondary from 2001-05 where he recorded 189 tackles, 27 pass breakups, eight interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 1.5 tackles for loss.
Douglas and Addae will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game next Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST on CBS.
