Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 1/20

A look around the Big 12 after three weeks of in-conference action.

Schuyler Callihan

Another week of Big 12 play is in the books, and we're starting to get a clearer picture of who will be in the race for the regular season title.

Schuyler Callihan's Big 12 Power Rankings (as of 1/20)

16. Colorado Buffaloes

Last week: L 62-68 vs. Cincinnati, L 73-83 vs Oklahoma State

This week: Tuesday vs. BYU, Saturday at Arizona

15. Kansas State Wildcats

Last week: L 57-61 vs. Texas Tech, L 74-84 vs. Kansas

This week: Wednesday at Baylor, Saturday vs. West Virginia

14. Arizona State Sun Devils

Last week: L 89-95 vs. UCF, L 60-67 vs. Cincinnati

This week: Tuesday at West Virginia, Saturday vs. Iowa State

13. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Last week: L 69-85 vs. BYU, W 83-73 vs. Colorado

This week: Tuesday vs. Arizona, Sunday at Texas Tech

12. BYU Cougars

Last week: W 85-69 vs. Oklahoma State, L 72-73 (OT) vs. Utah

This week: Tuesday at Colorado, Saturday vs. Cincinnati

11. Cincinnati Bearcats

Last week: W 68-62 vs. Colorado, W 67-60 vs. Arizona State

This week: Tuesday vs. Texas Tech, Saturday at BYU

10. TCU Horned Frogs

Last week: L 65-73 vs. Utah, W 74-71 vs. Baylor

This week: Wednesday vs. Kansas, Saturday at UCF

9. Utah Utes

Last week: W 73-65 vs. TCU, W 73-72 (OT) vs. BYU

This week: Tuesday at Houston, Saturday vs. Baylor

8. UCF Knights

Last week: W 95-89 vs. Arizona State, L 68-69 vs. Houston

This week: Tuesday at Iowa State, Saturday vs. TCU

7. Baylor Bears

Last week: L 70-81 vs. Arizona, L 71-74 vs. TCU

This week: Wednesday vs. Kansas State, Saturday at Utah

6. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Last week: W 61-57 vs. Kansas State, W 70-54 vs. Arizona

This week: Tuesday at Cincinnati, Sunday vs. Oklahoma State

5. Kansas Jayhawks

Last week: L 57-75 vs. Iowa State, W 84-74 vs. Kansas State

This week: Wednesday at TCU, Saturday vs. Houston

4. West Virginia Mountaineers

Last week: L 54-70 vs. Houston, W 64-57 vs. Iowa State

This week: Tuesday vs. Arizona State, Saturday at Kansas State

3. Arizona Wildcats

Last week: W 81-70 vs. Baylor, L 54-70 vs. Texas Tech

This week: Tuesday at Oklahoma State, Saturday vs. Colorado

2. Iowa State Cyclones

Last week: W 74-57 vs. Kansas, L 57-64 vs. West Virginia

This week: Tuesday vs. UCF, Saturday at Arizona State

1. Houston Cougars

Last week: W 70-54 vs. West Virginia, W 69-68 vs. UCF

This week: Tuesday vs. Utah, Saturday at Kansas

This week's Big 12 schedule & TV Guide

Monday

No games.

Tuesday

Texas Tech at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. EST on ESPNU

UCF at Iowa State, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Utah at Houston, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Arizona State at West Virginia, 9 p.m. EST on CBSSN

Arizona at Oklahoma State, 9 p.m. EST on ESPNU

BYU at Colorado, 11 p.m. EST on ESPNU

Wednesday

Kansas at TCU, 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Kansas State at Baylor, 9 p.m. EST on ESPNU

Thursday

No games.

Friday

No games.

Saturday

Iowa State at Arizona State, 2 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m. EST on ESPN+

TCU at UCF, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Baylor at Utah, 4:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2

West Virginia at Kansas State, 6 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Houston at Kansas, 6:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

Cincinnati at BYU, 10 p.m. EST on ESPN2

Sunday

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 3 p.m. EST on ESPN+

SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Publisher of Mountaineers Now on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. Lead recruiting expert and co-host of Between the Eers, Walk Thru GameDay Show, Mountaineers Now Postgame Show, and In the Gun Podcast.

