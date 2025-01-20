Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 1/20
Another week of Big 12 play is in the books, and we're starting to get a clearer picture of who will be in the race for the regular season title.
Schuyler Callihan's Big 12 Power Rankings (as of 1/20)
16. Colorado Buffaloes
Last week: L 62-68 vs. Cincinnati, L 73-83 vs Oklahoma State
This week: Tuesday vs. BYU, Saturday at Arizona
15. Kansas State Wildcats
Last week: L 57-61 vs. Texas Tech, L 74-84 vs. Kansas
This week: Wednesday at Baylor, Saturday vs. West Virginia
14. Arizona State Sun Devils
Last week: L 89-95 vs. UCF, L 60-67 vs. Cincinnati
This week: Tuesday at West Virginia, Saturday vs. Iowa State
13. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Last week: L 69-85 vs. BYU, W 83-73 vs. Colorado
This week: Tuesday vs. Arizona, Sunday at Texas Tech
12. BYU Cougars
Last week: W 85-69 vs. Oklahoma State, L 72-73 (OT) vs. Utah
This week: Tuesday at Colorado, Saturday vs. Cincinnati
11. Cincinnati Bearcats
Last week: W 68-62 vs. Colorado, W 67-60 vs. Arizona State
This week: Tuesday vs. Texas Tech, Saturday at BYU
10. TCU Horned Frogs
Last week: L 65-73 vs. Utah, W 74-71 vs. Baylor
This week: Wednesday vs. Kansas, Saturday at UCF
9. Utah Utes
Last week: W 73-65 vs. TCU, W 73-72 (OT) vs. BYU
This week: Tuesday at Houston, Saturday vs. Baylor
8. UCF Knights
Last week: W 95-89 vs. Arizona State, L 68-69 vs. Houston
This week: Tuesday at Iowa State, Saturday vs. TCU
7. Baylor Bears
Last week: L 70-81 vs. Arizona, L 71-74 vs. TCU
This week: Wednesday vs. Kansas State, Saturday at Utah
6. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Last week: W 61-57 vs. Kansas State, W 70-54 vs. Arizona
This week: Tuesday at Cincinnati, Sunday vs. Oklahoma State
5. Kansas Jayhawks
Last week: L 57-75 vs. Iowa State, W 84-74 vs. Kansas State
This week: Wednesday at TCU, Saturday vs. Houston
4. West Virginia Mountaineers
Last week: L 54-70 vs. Houston, W 64-57 vs. Iowa State
This week: Tuesday vs. Arizona State, Saturday at Kansas State
3. Arizona Wildcats
Last week: W 81-70 vs. Baylor, L 54-70 vs. Texas Tech
This week: Tuesday at Oklahoma State, Saturday vs. Colorado
2. Iowa State Cyclones
Last week: W 74-57 vs. Kansas, L 57-64 vs. West Virginia
This week: Tuesday vs. UCF, Saturday at Arizona State
1. Houston Cougars
Last week: W 70-54 vs. West Virginia, W 69-68 vs. UCF
This week: Tuesday vs. Utah, Saturday at Kansas
This week's Big 12 schedule & TV Guide
Monday
No games.
Tuesday
Texas Tech at Cincinnati, 7 p.m. EST on ESPNU
UCF at Iowa State, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Utah at Houston, 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Arizona State at West Virginia, 9 p.m. EST on CBSSN
Arizona at Oklahoma State, 9 p.m. EST on ESPNU
BYU at Colorado, 11 p.m. EST on ESPNU
Wednesday
Kansas at TCU, 7 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Kansas State at Baylor, 9 p.m. EST on ESPNU
Thursday
No games.
Friday
No games.
Saturday
Iowa State at Arizona State, 2 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m. EST on ESPN+
TCU at UCF, 4 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Baylor at Utah, 4:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2
West Virginia at Kansas State, 6 p.m. EST on ESPN+
Houston at Kansas, 6:30 p.m. EST on ESPN
Cincinnati at BYU, 10 p.m. EST on ESPN2
Sunday
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 3 p.m. EST on ESPN+
