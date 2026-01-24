West Virginia Starting Five vs. No. 1 Arizona

The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-6, 4-2) wrap up a two-game road trip in Tucson (AZ) against the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (19-0, 6-0) Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on CBS.

The Mountaineers are aiming for their first conference winning streak of the season, while the Wildcats are looking to remain unblemished and continue their stellar season.

Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.

Guard Jasper Floyd

Floyd produced his first double figure performance Wednesday night since the start of Big 12 play, scoring 12 points against Arizona State. Played a pivotal role in the upset win against Kansas nine points. The senior has hit double figure five times this season. He opened the year tying a career-high 25 points against Mount St. Mary’s, put in 14 points against Clemson and matched the total against Ohio State, and had 13 against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl. He’s averaging 7.2 points, and a team-best 3.1 per game, and has a team-high 37 steals on the season.

Guard Honor Huff

Huff is averaging a team-high 16.6 ppg. The senior matched his season-high 24 points in the first Big 12 win of the season against Cincinnati, marking his fourth 24-point output of the season, and followed with six threes versus Kansas for 23 points. However, he’s produced 27 points in the last two contests. He became the first Mountaineer to hit eight threes in multiple games and currently leads the Big 12 and second nationally with 64 made threes.

Guard Treysen Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff is on the heels of a 22 and 23-point outbursts, respectively, and is currently averaging 13.3 ppg in league action. He’s produced double figures in four of the last five games and recorded consecutive 20-point games for the first time this season. He’s produced a season-high 23 points three times this season. The senior forward is averaging 10.6 points and a career-best 4.6 rebounds per game.

Center Harlan Obioha

Obioha went for 10 points and was a rebound shy of his third double double of the season against Colorado a week ago. He hit the mark against Kansas a couple weeks ago, scoring 11 points and 10 rebounds. His first double double game of the season came against Mississippi Valley State, registering 12 points and 10 rebounds. The senior went for a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more. The senior is averaging 6.2 points and a team-best 5.5 rebounds per game.

Forward Brenen Lorient

Lorient put in 15 points and recorded four rebounds and four assists against Arizona State. in the He’s averaging 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The senior went for a career-high 26 points versus Lehigh, and recorded a double double, 11 points and 13 rebounds, in the season opener.

