West Virginia vs. Baylor Preview & Game Thread

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-7, 5-3) host the Baylor Bears (11-9, 1-7) Saturday afternoon at the Hope Coliseum for the 27th meeting between the two programs. Tip-off is set for approximately 4:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on ESPN2.

West Virginia bounced back Tuesday night with a hard-fought win over Kansas State after ending a two-game road trip with a loss at Arizona last week. The Mountaineers turned in one of their worst offensive performances of the season, but found a way to close, grinding out the victory behind senior forward Treysen Eaglestaff. Eaglestaff finished with 12 points, 10 of which came in the second half, and delivered the decisive moment with an offensive putback plus the foul with 43 seconds remaining.

Defense has continued to be the backbone of the Mountaineers, who rank eighth nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 63.8 points per game.

Senior guard Honor Huff leads West Virginia in scoring at 16.3 points per game. Huff poured in a game-high 17 points against Kansas State, marking the eighth time he has led the team in scoring this season, and ranks third nationally with 77 made three-pointers.

Eaglestaff is second on the team at 10.6 points per game, followed closely by senior forward Brenen Lorient at 10.5. Lorient is also tied for the team lead in rebounds with senior center Harlan Obioha, both average 5.2 boards per game. Senior guard Chance Moore rounds out the group of double-figure scorers, averaging 10.1 points per contest.

Baylor arrives in Morgantown amid a four-game losing streak and is coming off a 67-57 loss to Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

While five Bears average double figures overall, conference play has narrowed that list. Guards Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou are the only Baylor players averaging double figures in Big 12 action.

Carr, a redshirt sophomore transfer from Tennessee, is enjoying a career season and is the only player in the country averaging at least 19.0 points per game, two made three-pointers per game, 2.5 assists per game, and one block per game.

Yessoufou has put together an impressive freshman campaign, reaching double figures in all but one contest. His 17.6 points per game rank ninth nationally and second in the Big 12 among true freshmen.

Baylor leads the all-time series 18-8.

GAME THREAD

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Predicting the Final Score for West Virginia's Home Matchup vs. Baylor

Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. Baylor

What Are West Virginia's Chances to Snap Skid vs. Baylor, Remain Perfect at Home?

On the Rise! WVU Secures Spot in ESPN's Top 25 Recruiting Rankings