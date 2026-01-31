Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. Baylor

The West Virginia Mountaineers (14-7, 5-3) and the Baylor Bears (11-9, 1-7) will clash later this evening in Morgantown, where something has to give. Scott Drew has won seven straight over the Mountaineer, including the last four in Morgantown, while West Virginia has won 16 straight games inside Hope Coliseum, dating back to the end of last season.

Here are my picks for this evening's game.

Spread: West Virginia -2.5

Prediction: West Virginia covers.

I have the Mountaineers winning the game, so I'll give the slightest of edges to WVU covering the small spread. If this one is close, which I fully expect it to be, the Bears will have to put the Mountaineers on the free throw line and although WVU has not been a great free throw shooting team this season, they have made them when it matters most.

I respect Baylor's ability to create second chances on the offensive glass, which is really the thing they do best, but Ross Hodge's squad has been strong all year in the defensive rebounding department.

Over/Under: 139.5

Prediction: Over

My final score prediction has this one going past the 139.5 total, but not by much, so take that for what it's worth. The Bears shoot 35% from downtown as a team, and as we've seen on multiple occasions this season, if WVU overhelps, it could lead to a big game in that respect. Just like West Virginia's Honor Huff and Treysen Eaglestaff, the Bears have a couple of elite bucket-getters in Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou. If two or three of these heat up, it could be a game that plays into the high 70s.

Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

