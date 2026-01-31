What Are West Virginia's Chances to Snap Skid vs. Baylor, Remain Perfect at Home?

Baylor has won seven straight games against West Virginia, including four straight in Morgantown. They may be a team with a poor record, but as long as Scott Drew is the coach in Waco, you can never count them out.

What are the odds that Baylor comes in and spoils WVU's momentum, handing the Mountaineers their first home loss of the season?

What the BPI says

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index (BPI), West Virginia has a 64.9% to keep things rolling at home, while Baylor has a 35.1% chance to pull the upset and avoid falling to 1-8 in Big 12 Conference play.

West Virginia's recent games

Ross Hodge's squad has won five of its last seven, including three of the last four, with the only loss in that span coming to the No. 1 team in the country in Arizona. Tuesday night's affair against Kansas State was quite the slugfest as it took the Mountaineers nearly six minutes to register their first points of the game. They also endured a seven-minute scoring drought in the second half, yet continued to string together stops to stay within reach and ultimately win the game. After a long, two-game road trip out west and poor weather upon return, Hodge is hopeful that his group will look much sharper with a few more days to prepare.

Baylor's recent games

The Bears entered Big 12 play with a 10-2 record, largely due to a fairly weak out-of-conference slate. Their lack of depth became evident the moment they stepped into league play. Yes, they've played three ranked teams in Iowa State, Houston, and Texas Tech, but all of them were at home, and they lost by double digits in all three. Last Saturday, the Bears dropped a high-scoring affair, 97-90, to TCU, and on Wednesday, they lost in a completely different fashion, falling 67-57 to Cincinnati — a game where they shot a measly 35% from the floor.

