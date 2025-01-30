Mountaineers Now

West Virginia's Updated Odds to Win the Big 12 Conference Title

The Mountaineers are down, but not out of the Big 12 title race.

Schuyler Callihan

Jan 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Darian DeVries shakes hands with Houston Cougars forward Ja'Vier Francis (5) after the game at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
In this story:

West Virginia's losing streak was extended to three games on Wednesday night as they fell 63-49 to No. 6 Houston. While the Cougars remain unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play, there are still several teams, WVU included, who still believe they have a shot at winning the regular season title.

Houston passed a challenging two-game road trip at Kansas and West Virginia with flying colors, but life in the Big 12 will hit you when you least expect it. At some point, Kelvin Sampson's group will likely hit a bit of a funk, which will open the door for Iowa State, Arizona, and others to stay in the conversation.

The Mountaineers have a lot of work to do and obviously need some help if they want to finish the year atop the standings, but with half of the league schedule still to be played, anything is possible. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, West Virginia currently has the seventh-best odds to win the Big 12 regular season title.

Odds via FanDuel

Houston +300

Iowa State +430

Arizona +950

Texas Tech +2000

Kansas +4000

Baylor +25000

West Virginia +25000

BYU +25000

Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

