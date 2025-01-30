West Virginia's Updated Odds to Win the Big 12 Conference Title
West Virginia's losing streak was extended to three games on Wednesday night as they fell 63-49 to No. 6 Houston. While the Cougars remain unbeaten in Big 12 Conference play, there are still several teams, WVU included, who still believe they have a shot at winning the regular season title.
Houston passed a challenging two-game road trip at Kansas and West Virginia with flying colors, but life in the Big 12 will hit you when you least expect it. At some point, Kelvin Sampson's group will likely hit a bit of a funk, which will open the door for Iowa State, Arizona, and others to stay in the conversation.
The Mountaineers have a lot of work to do and obviously need some help if they want to finish the year atop the standings, but with half of the league schedule still to be played, anything is possible. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, West Virginia currently has the seventh-best odds to win the Big 12 regular season title.
Odds via FanDuel
Houston +300
Iowa State +430
Arizona +950
Texas Tech +2000
Kansas +4000
Baylor +25000
West Virginia +25000
BYU +25000
