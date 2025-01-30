WVU Played in Two of the Best College Football Games of 2024, per ESPN
The 2024 football season isn't going to go down as a memorable one for the West Virginia Mountaineers, who ended the year with a 6-7 record. But according to ESPN's Bill Connelly, they were featured in two of the top 100 games of the college football season.
No. 97: Scooter's Coffee Bowl vs. Memphis
The Mountaineers didn't have much to play for other than pride and to put good stuff on tape for the new coaching staff or for other coaches around the country. They got off to a really rough start, falling behind 17-0 and looking as if they were about to get their doors blown off. Interim head coach Chad Scott was able to calm things down and got his team to fight back, putting up a 21-point second quarter. WVU had a chance to win the game with the ball in their hands with under a minute to go. They were driving down the field, but the comeback attempt came to an end when Garrett Greene was picked off at the Memphis 21 to seal it.
No. 30: Backyard Brawl at Pitt
Yeah, this is one Mountaineer fans would like to completely forget about. West Virginia had a 10-point lead with three minutes and some change left in the game AND had the football. A first down or two could have put the game away. Instead, WVU went three and out and gave up two quick scores, giving Pitt the late lead. You could argue that the result of this game was the beginning of the end of the Neal Brown era.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
What Darian DeVries Said Following the Loss to No. 6 Houston
Three Takeaways From West Virginia's Loss to No. 6 Houston
West Virginia Battles No. 6 Houston but Falls Short (Again)
West Virginia Slides in Latest CBS Sports Bracketology Projection