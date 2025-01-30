Three Takeaways From West Virginia's Loss to No. 6 Houston
The West Virginia Mountaineers found themselves down big at the half but battled back to make it a game against No. 6 Houston before running out of gas late. Houston finished strong, winning the game 63-49.
Here are a few takeaways from tonight's game.
Poor three-point shooting continues
West Virginia had several open looks from deep but also forced a handful of attempts, leading to a 4/18 night from beyond the arc. WVU is now a combined 12/68 in their last three games from three-point range. Shooting it at a 17% clip isn't going to net positive results. Once they started being aggressive and pressuring the paint/rim, looks on the outside opened up. Maybe that's the recipe to fixing this dreadful shooting spell.
Defensive intensity showed up in the second half
If the Mountaineers had opened the game the way they opened the second half, they would have positioned themselves better for the final eight or so minutes of the game. They were connected, energized, and locked in. They showed it at times in the first 20 minutes, but the early offensive woes were carried over to the other end of the floor. The good news is this team showed fight despite being down 20 at the break. This should be a sign that this three-game slide shouldn't last long.
Rebounding is still an issue
I lost count of how many times West Virginia did what it needed to do defensively but couldn't secure the rebound, giving Houston a second and sometimes third crack at it. Houston out-rebounded WVU 34-19 and snagged 13 of them on the offensive end of the floor. Because of the lack of size and length, the Mountaineers aren't going to win the battle on the glass very often. That doesn't mean you can't still be competitive. Giving up 13 offensive rebounds is unacceptable.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Slides in Latest CBS Sports Bracketology Projection
Pitt Takes Jab at West Virginia in 2025 Football Schedule Release Video
Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings + Schedule: Week of 1/27