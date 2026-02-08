West Virginia Starting Five vs. Texas Tech

The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-8, 6-4) welcome the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-6, 6-3) to the Hope Coliseum Sunday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on FOX.

West Virginia aims to build upon its resume while Texas Tech looks to avoid its first losing streak of the season.

Moments ago, WVU head coach Ross Hodge turned in tonight’s starting five.

Guard Jasper Floyd

Floyd is averaging 6.6 points, and a team-best 3.0 assists per game, and has a team-high 43 steals on the season. He produced 12 points against Arizona State, marking the fifth of the season. The senior played a pivotal role in the upset win against Kansas with nine points. He opened the year tying a career-high 25 points against Mount St. Mary’s, put in 14 points against Clemson and matched the total against Ohio State, and had 13 against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.

Guard Honor Huff

Huff is averaging a team-high 15.8 ppg. The senior matched his season-high 24 points in the first Big 12 win of the season against Cincinnati, marking his fourth 24-point output of the season, and is on the heels of 16 second half points in the rematch against the Bearcats Thursday night. He is fifth nationally and second in the Big 12 with 81 threes made.

Guard Treysen Eaglestaff

Eaglestaff has upped his production in league play, but has hit a little bit of a lull, combining for 12 points in the last two games. He’s averaging 10.2 points and a career-best 4.7 rebounds per game. In Big 12 play, he’s shooting 42.1% from three.

Center Harlan Obioha

Obioha has been limited the last five games due to matchups, combing for 22 points and nine rebounds during that stretch. The senior produced a season-high 19 points in the win over Pitt, capping a three-game stretch of 12 points or more. The senior is averaging 6.2 points and a team-best 5.2 rebounds per game.

Forward Brenen Lorient

Lorient has reached double figures in six of the last eight games, including leading the team with 19 points versus Baylor. He’s averaging 10.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season. The senior went for a career-high 26 points versus Lehigh, and recorded a double double, 11 points and 13 rebounds, in the season opener.

