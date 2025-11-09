West Virginia vs. Lehigh Preview & Game Thread
The West Virginia Mountaineers (2-0) meet the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-) Sunday afternoon inside Hope Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream on ESPN+.
West Virginia has entire new roster with head coach Ross Hodge. While the Mountaineers continued to get acclimated with one another, they have notched a pair of not so comfortable wins.
Senior point guard Jasper Floyd and Brenen Lorient followed Hodge from North Texas to Morgantown in the offseason and the duo has led the Mountaineers on the floor Floyd put in a game-high 25 points in the season opener while forward Brenen Lorient is averaging a double double 11.5 points and 11 rebounds. Senior guard Honor Huff leads the team in scoring at 19.5 ppg.
Overall, the Mountaineers are shooting 41.9% from the field, 31.6% from three and 69.4% from the free throw line.
Lehigh opened the season with a 75-57 loss to Houston. The Mountain Hawks allowed a 12-0 Houston run to open the game but fought back to pull within seven near the midway point of the half before the Cougars tool a 21-point advantage into halftime. Lehigh never got back into the game and ultimate fell 75-57.
The Mountain Hawks bounced back in their second game against Valley Forge 91-52. Freshman guard Andrew Urosevic led all scorers with 23 points behind five made threes. The team’s leading scorer, junior guard Nasir Whitlock (15.0 ppg), chipped in 12 points. He had 18 against Houston.
West Virginia leads the all-time series against Lehigh 5-0.
GAME THREAD
