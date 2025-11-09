Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Lehigh
Today marks the third time in six days that the West Virginia Mountaineers will take the floor and will look to put a much better performance together against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after a somewhat discouraging start to the season.
My picks for today's game are in, using the odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: West Virginia -18.5
Today is the day the Mountaineers get it done. It's been a disappointing start to the season despite entering this one with a 2-0 record. West Virginia never ran away from Mount St. Mary's or Campbell, thanks to some poor shooting performances. Now that they've had a couple of games under their belt, I think we'll see a much cleaner, more polished product. I'm not sure if it'll be right from the jump or not, but this is a matchup WVU can and should win comfortably.
Total: 140.5
I'm shocked that the books haven't adjusted yet to West Virginia's defensive ability. They are going to keep most teams, especially low-mid majors, in the high 50s, low 60s, and this afternoon won't be any different. Houston, which is a very defensive-minded team, held Lehigh to 57 in the season-opener, and while that may seem like a decent output against one of the best defensive teams in the country, the Mountain Hawks collected 15 of those points from the charity stripe.
Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.
Tip is set for 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
