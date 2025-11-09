Final Score Predictions for West Virginia's Matchup with Lehigh
Ross Hodge looks to remain perfect as the West Virginia head coach and should do so with Lehigh coming in for today's game.
What will the scoreboard look like when the final buzzer sounds? Here are our predictions.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 74, Lehigh 54
We've yet to really see Honor Huff and Treysen Eaglestaff really get going on the offensive end, but the good thing about elite shooters is that they never lose confidence, and the more shots they put up, the sooner they'll shoot out of the funk that they're in.
With this being the third game in six days for the Mountaineers, I don't view it as a negative. Instead, I think getting right back into it will only help guys like Huff and Eaglestaff find their rhythm and make the impact we all expect them to have offensively.
Rebounding is still a concern of mine, but there should be no issue in that area today. Lehigh was -13 against Houston, which is about the edge the Mountaineers should finish with.
Give me the Mountaineers by 20.
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 72, Lehigh 63
The Mountaineers are playing their third game in six days, which is not ideal with nearly an entire new roster under first year head coach Ross Hodge.
West Virginia is 2-0, and the final scores have made some Mountaineer fans uneasy moving forward. There were slight improvements between the first two games of the season, even though there was off day in between. Guard Treysen Eaglestaff appeared to get comfortable with the offense and scored 12 points after a point in the season opener. Honor Huff has been consistent in the first two games, averaging 19.5 points, and point guard Jasper Floyd has command of the offense.
There are signs the team is heading in the right direction in such a short period and with the extra day from game two to game three, this team may be able to find a rhythm.
Lehigh will play the Mountaineers tough. They fell behind early in the season opener against -Houston but continued to battle before falling 75-57. The Mountain Hawks are led by a trio of guards, featuring Nasir Whitlock. The junior had 18 points against Houston.
West Virginia will be tested again and it will be uncomfortably close throughout most of the contest, However, like the first two games, the Mountaineers will come out on top 72-63.
