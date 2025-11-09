Devin Grant Had a Strong Five-Word Message for Deion Sanders After Saturday's Win
Over the last handful of games, West Virginia defensive lineman Devin Grant has really stepped his game up and has come through in the clutch when the Mountaineers desperately needed a big play from their defense.
Yesterday was no different. And he made sure to let Colorado head coach Deion Sanders know about it.
Most fans realize that Grant transferred to WVU from Incarnate Word, but I would guess that most didn't know that he actually began his career at Colorado. He spent the first two seasons of his career there and didn't plan on transferring, but was one of the several players that were cut by Sanders when he took over the job in 2023, which led him to Incarnate Word.
This game was personal for him, and it showed in his play.
As far as the actual play itself...
Up just three points with a shade under 11 minutes to go in the game, Grant came up with a big-time sack of freshman quarterback JuJu Lewis, knocking the Buffs back to a 2nd and 20 situation. Colorado then had a false start, a loss of one on a rush attempt, and an incomplete pass, leading to a punt.
It was a huge turning point in the game because the Buffs had just cut it to three, got a stop, and, before that sack by Grant, picked up a first down on a rush by running back Dallan Hayden.
The ensuing drive by West Virginia? A touchdown scoring drive that took over five and a half minutes of time off the clock, making it extremely difficult for the Buffs to mount a comeback, down ten with just 4:15 to go.
In nine games this season, Grant has tallied 20 tackles, 16 QB hurries, 4.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble. He's been one of the most underrated pieces of Zac Alley's defense, but week after week, he comes through with a game-changing play.
