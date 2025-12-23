West Virginia vs. Mississippi Valley State Preview & Game Thread

West Virginia hosts Mississippi Valley State (1-11) Monday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. EST and the action will stream ESPN+.

The Mountaineers (8-4) are preparing for Big 12 Conference play and searching for answers after they suffered their fourth loss of the season against Ohio State in the last outing over a week ago in Cleveland (OH).

The offense has taken little steps during the nonconference slate, but not at a comfortable level heading into the final nonconference game of the season.

Guard Honor Huff has been a bright spot for the Mountaineers, ranking second in the country in threes made (49) and threes per game (4.1). The senior leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.8 points per game and comes into the matchup having scored a season-high 24 points in three consecutive games.

Forward Chance Moore has provided a spark off the bench since his Mountaineer debut after sitting the first five games due to eligibility issues. Through seven games, the senior is averaging a team-leading 6.1 rebounds per game while sitting second on the team in scoring at 12.3 ppg.

Brenen Lorient rounds out the trio of Mountaineers averaging double figures. The senior forward is producing 10.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Jasper Floyd leads the Big 12 Conference with 28 steals. The senior has provided a steady hand at the point, averaging eight points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 steals per game.

The Delta Devils (1-11) lone win came against D-III school Mississippi University for Women in the second game of the season.

Guard Michal James averages a team-high 20.6 ppg. The junior has produced eight games of 20 points or more, including a 35-point outburst in the Delta Devils only win and 32 points on the road against Texas A&M.

Daniel Mayfield leads the team in rebounding, averaging 6.7 rpg and is second on the team in scoring at 13.4 ppg. The junior forward has two double doubles on the season and produced a season-high 28 points against Manhattan.

West Virginia is 2-0 all-time against Mississippi Valley State.

GAME THREAD

U16 Timeout: Three Mountaineers have scored to take an early 7-2 lead. Huff leads all scorers with three points on his first three of the night.

U12 Timeout: WVU holds an 11-6 edge. The Mountaineers have three turnovers so far and have only forced the Delta Devils to one. WVU forward Brenen Lorient leads all scorers with four points.

U8 Timeout: The Delta Devils remain within striking distance 19-12 with 6:28 remaining in the half. MVS cut the WVU lead to one but have are currently on an 8-2 run.

U4 Timeout: WVU has stretch its lead to twelve, 28-16. Forward DJ Thomas leads the Mountaineers with six points.

HALFTIME: West Virginia leads 42-22 at the break. The Mountaineers are shooting 54.2% (13-24) from the field, including 7-13 from three-point range. Freshman guard Amir Jenkins leads all scorers with 10 points on a perfect 3-3 from the floor and 2-2 from behind the arc.

U16 Timeout: WVU is on a 13-0 run. Center Harlan Obioha has led the scoring with seven second half points to push hit point total into double figures for 10 points on the night.

U12 Timeout: West Virginia is cruising 66-30. Honor Huff now leads all scorers with 13 points. He has four made threes on the night.

U8 Timeout: WVU is maintaining its large advantage 76-41. Guard Treysen Eaglestaff is heating up and leads all scorers with 19 points. He's 4-7 from deep tonight.

