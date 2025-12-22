Spread, Over/Under, & Predictions for West Virginia vs. Mississippi Valley State

Basketball in Morgantown returns for the first time in nearly two weeks as West Virginia closes out the non-conference portion of its schedule with a clash against Mississippi Valley State.

Here are my picks for tonight's game.

Spread: West Virginia -41.5

Prediction: West Virginia covers.

It's rare to see a team favored by this much in college basketball, but there's a reason — Mississippi Valley State is bad. Like real bad. As a matter of fact, they are the worst team in college basketball, according to the analytics at KenPom. In their three game against high majors, the Delta Devils have lost by an average of 47.3 points per game. The only win for them this season? Mississippi University For Women. And yes, they have a men's team. They've allowed over 100 points four times and haven't seen an elite shooter like Honor Huff. So yeah, 41.5 doesn't seem out of reach whatsoever.

Over/Under: 137.5

Prediction: Over.

Much of the work here will have to be done by the Mountaineers, of course. In their Division I matchups, Mississippi Valley State has scored more than 60 points just five times. West Virginia's defense will cause the Delta Devils some issues, much like Kansas State and Florida State did. If they can break 50, I really like the chances of this going over 137.5. West Virginia should be able to break 90 in this game, possibly triple digits.

Tip is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. After the game, head over to our YouTube page (West Virginia On SI) for the Mountaineer Postgame Show, where we'll take a look at the final numbers, talk about the positives, what needs to improve, and much more.

Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

