West Virginia vs. Wake Forest Game Preview & Game Thread

The West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2) take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3) Saturday evening at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, West Virginia for Holiday Hoopfest. Tip-off is set for 6:00 p.m. EST and the action will be televised on ESPN2.

West Virginia bounced back with a pair of wins after falling in both games at the Charleston Classic.

The Mountaineers produced their highest point total of the season against Coppin State on Wednesday with a 91-49 victory. The team’s leading scorer, senior guard Honor Huff, along with senior forward Chance Moore produced a game-high 17 points.

Huff averages 15.8 ppg, while Moore is third on the team in scoring, averaging 11.0 ppg through four games after sitting out the first five games of the season awaiting eligibility, and senior forward Brenen Lorient’s 11.1 ppg is second on the team to go with his team-leading six rebounds per game.

Wake Forest will look to recover from an 18-point loss at home against Oklahoma on Tuesday for the third loss of the season. The Demon Deacons are still searching for their first Power Four win of the season but had one-point losses to nationally ranked Michigan and Texas Tech on neutral court site. Wake Forest did, however, notch a win against a sub .500 Memphis team.

The Demon Deacons are led by six-foot-seven guard Juke Harris. The sophomore is averaging team-highs 19.9 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Senior forward Tre’Von Spillers is second on the team in scoring. averaging 14.0 ppg and is not far behind in rebounds per game at 6.2 and senior guards Myles Colvin and Mekhi Mason round out the four Demon Deacons averaging double figures, averaging 11.9 ppg and 10.9 ppg respectively.

