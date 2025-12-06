WVU Secures Impact Pass Rusher in JUCO Standout Darius Wiley

The West Virginia University football program has officially added a major piece to its defensive front with the signing of Hutchinson Community College standout defensive end Darius Wiley, who submitted his National Letter of Intent to the Mountaineers.

Wiley arrives in Morgantown after a dominant season at Hutchinson, where he was named the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Defensive Player of the Year. The explosive edge rusher totaled 49 tackles on the year, posting team-leading marks of 17.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. His production played a pivotal role in elevating the Blue Dragons to one of the top defensive units in the country. Hutchinson finished the season No. 1 nationally in scoring defense (10.0 points allowed per game), No. 2 in rushing defense (55.3 yards per game), and No. 4 in total defense (212.1 yards per game), with Wiley serving as a disruptive force throughout the campaign.

One of his most impressive performances came against No. 10 Iowa Central, where the Elizabethtown, Kentucky, native delivered a career outing. Wiley filled the stat sheet with 13 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, and a blocked field goal.

Wiley redshirted during his freshman year and has three years of eligibility remaining.

He selected West Virginia over a lengthy list of suitors, including Arkansas, Boise State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Jacksonville State, Marshall, Michigan State, Murray State, Old Dominion, Sacramento State, Syracuse, Texas State, Toledo, and Western Michigan.

Updated 2026 WVU Football Recruiting Class

QB: Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown, John Johnson

RB: SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, Martavious Boswell, Lawrence Autry, Amari Latimer

WR: Robert Oliver, Malachi Thompson, Charlie Hanafin, Kedrick Triplett, Landon Drumm, Keon Hutchins

TE: Sam Hamilton, Kade Bush, Xavier Anderson

OL: Kevin Brown, Lamarcus Dillard, Rhett Morris, Camden Goforth, Aidan Woods, Deshawn Woods, Jonas Muya, Jalen Thomas

DL: Cameron Mallory, Yendor Mack, KJ Henson

EDGE: Noah Tishendorf, Carter Kessler, Kamdon Gillespie, Jeremiah Johnson, Darius Wiley

LB: Antoine Sharp, Miles Khatri, Cam Dwyer, Caleb Gordon, Trey McGlothin

CB: Vincent Smith, Simaj Hill, Makhi Boone, Rayshawn Reynolds, De'Mun Allen

S: Emory Snyder, Rickey Giles, Jayden Ballard, Da'Mare Williams, Vincent Smith, Matt Sieg

