West Virgnia vs. Clemson Preview & Game Thread
The West Virginia Mountaineers (5–0) face Clemson Tigers (4–1) in the opening round of the Charleston Classic Friday evening at TD Arena. Tip-off set for 6:30 p.m. EST and the action will broadcast on ESPNU.
Clemson’s lone loss came on the road at Georgetown last week, 79-74 before bouncing back Monday night with a 20-point win over Northern Iowa.
Clemson returned three players from last season – point guard Dillon Hunter, senior forward RJ Godfrey, and redshirt freshman Ace Buckner.
Hunter has taken over as the starting point guard. He entered the season with 99 appearances, including nine starts. The senior is averaging career-highs in points (6.6) and assists (2.4).
Godfrey spent his first two seasons at Clemson, transferred to Georgia for one year, and returned to the Tigers this season. He’s averaging career highs to start his senior campaign with 10.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. After starting the first four games of the season, he came off the bench in the last outing and scored a season-high 16 points.
Buckner started the season averaging 13.7 ppg through the first three games but had combined for 14 points over the last two contests.
Utah Valley transfer Carter Welling is averaging team-bests 11.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The senior forward has recorded a double-double this season and has scored in double figures in all but one game - an 11-minute outing against Morehead State.
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge in his first year in Morgantown and his nearly entire new roster has navigated his system in comfy confines of Hope Coliseum, marking the matchup with Clemson the first contest away from home.
West Virginia received a test early against ACC opponent Pitt in the Backyard Brawl and past with flying colors with a resounding 71-49 victory, then followed with an 81-59 win over Lafayette on Monday.
Tennessee at Chattanooga transfer Honor Huff leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.2 points per game with 19 made threes on the season. The senior led the nation in made threes a season ago with 131. He went 8-9 from behind the arc against Lafayette with a season-high 24 points.
Forward Brenen Lorient followed Hodge from North Texas to WVU for his senior season. He went for a career-high 26 points in the win against Lehigh but has combined for 15 points and eight rebounds in the last two games. He’s currently second on the team in scoring at 12.8 ppg.
Freshman forward DJ Thomas is coming off a career-best 25 points against Lafayette, upping his season average to 11 points per game and senior center Harlan Obioha rounds out the four Mountaineers averaging double figures. The UNC Wilmington transfer is averaging 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.
West Virginia is 5–1 all-time against Clemson.
Game Thread
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Mountaineers Face Battle-Tested Clemson as Charleston Classic Tips Off
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Clemson
ESPN BPI Reveals West Virginia's Odds to Beat Clemson in the Charleston Classic
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for West Virginia vs. Clemson
How to watch West Virginia vs. Clemson: Tip-off time, TV channel, and odds