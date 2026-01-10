Stock Up, Stock Down: Evaluations Following WVU's Double-Digit Win Over Kansas

West Virginia extended its winning streak to three games over the Kansas Jayhawks this afternoon and moves to 8-4 all-time against them in Morgantown.

As always, it's time to take a look at our West Virginia basketball stock report. And yes, it's all positive today!

Stock Up: Brenen Lorient

What we saw this afternoon from B-Lo is exactly what this team needs on a nightly basis. If not, half of the floor is going to feel locked up because Harlan Obioha typically offers very little offensively and is a pass-first center. Lorient has to stay aggressive to make up for his frontcourt mate. Seeing him play at that level after a rocky return is a great sight for Ross Hodge.

Stock Up: Rebounding!

In the first two games, the Mountaineers had some issues pulling down rebounds at key junctures of the game. Today, that was not the case. West Virginia was +6 on the boards and +1 in second-chance points. A huge hat's off to Harlan Obioha, Chance Moore, DJ Thomas, and even Honor Huff, who collected seven boards. Obioha was just outstanding in this one, and really, it was the first time he's truly shown up against legit competition.

Stock Up: Ross Hodge

Hodge ran some really good actions in the second half, freeing up a lot of looks right at the cup, outscoring the Jayhawks 18-6 in the paint. He had this group's full attention at halftime after allowing 43 points in the first 20 minutes. Kansas shots 53% in the first half and just 31% in the second half. They made it a point to close off the middle of the lane, and by doing so, Kansas had to settle for some tough shots, many of which came late in the shot clock. Probably Ross Hodge's best-coached game in his short tenure at WVU. Coming into this one, WVU had lost to pretty much every team with a pulse, which led to a ton of frustration from the fan base. This one shows his potential and why it'll work, especially once he's had some time to build this roster and develop his own guys.

