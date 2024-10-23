Deuce McBride Puts on Offensive Masterclass on Opening Night
The 2024-25 NBA season is officially underway and former West Virginia Mountaineer Miles "Deuce" McBride kicked things off in an impressive manner despite the New York Knicks' 132-109 loss to the Boston Celtics.
McBride tied Jalen Brunson for the team lead in scoring with 22 points, shooting the ball at an extremely efficient 8/10 from the field, including knocking down 4/5 shots from downtown in 28 minutes of action.
“He’s a great worker," Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said in his postgame press conference. "He continues to get better and he can score the ball a lot of different ways. He’s very good off the dribble, very good catch and shoot. He continues to improve.”
McBride began to earn more playing time as the season went along last year and he took full advantage of every opportunity, becoming a key player for the Knicks during their playoff run. In the offseason, the Knicks made a couple of roster moves including trading Donte DiVincenzo which opened up even more minutes for the former Mountaineer. Now, he's New York's number-one guy off the bench.
“Definitely just try to play my style. Do what I can to make plays and help the team win," McBride said about his first game of the season. "Coming off the bench gives you an upper hand. You can see how the game is flowing, you can see what the game is telling you what to do and just use that to your advantage."
McBride and the Knicks will be back in action on Friday night for their home opener against the Indiana Pacers. You'll be able to catch that one on TV as well with it being ESPN's featured NBA game of the night.
