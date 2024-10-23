Sneak Peek of Tavon Austin's Interview with Johnny Manziel Released
The mood around the West Virginia football program, you could argue, is at an all-time low right now.
To help you put those frustrated feelings aside for the moment, I thought I would share this one-minute trailer I found of Tavon Austin's interview with Johnny Manziel on Glory Daze, which is scheduled to be released in full on Thursday.
“You can love the game as long as you want, but that don’t mean the game going to love you. I wanted to be a Hall of Famer. I wanted to be a Pro Bowler. I wanted to be all those things. I’m finally telling my side of the story as just one of the greats. My character. The type of teammate I was. The hard work that I always put in, day in and day out. I was going to play through so much stuff. Playing through injuries.”
Tavon has always been a pretty quiet guy and has never really told his story of why his success never translated to the NFL. We all know why...injuries, coaches not knowing how to deploy him, etc. But it will be interesting to hear his side of it for the first time ever.
Manziel also briefly brought up the monster game he had against Oklahoma. "What you did on the field obviously speaks volumes. Crazy game, you rushed for 340 yards that day against Oklahoma."
Tavon responded, "Yeah, 572 all-purpose. I had two plays - 467, 468. The best two plays in my life. I had a couple big schools, but West Virginia was where my heart was at."
