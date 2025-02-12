What Darian DeVries Said Following the Loss to BYU
The West Virginia Mountaineers (15-9, 6-7) fell to the BYU Cougars (16-8, 7-6) Tuesday night 73-69.
West Virginia defense holds BYU to 35.7% from the field in the first half, but in the second half, Cougars shoot 55.6%
The biggest thing was we just lost a lot of our discipline, keeping the ball in front of us, and they were playing downhill the whole second half, and then, we were in rotations which you cannot get in against that team because now it’s layup and kickout threes and the first half, we didn’t do that. We did a really good job of fighting the ball, making sure we kept it in front of us. Second half, we didn’t do that.
Javon Small held to just four field goal attempts. The senior finished with nine points and nine assists
We always love to get Javon more shots. I mean, we tried a lot of different stuff to try and free him up – we weren’t able to get him free but, again, if he’s able to get nine assists that says he’s doing a good job of making the plays that are available because of how they are guarding him. So, that’s just part of it. He’s done a good job the last two games of eight assists, nine assists. We shot 57% in the second half. I thought offensively, we made all the right plays from that perspective.
BYU’s final possession to go up four
Their final possession, we were switching everything, and we messed up the switch. So, two guys went with the ball and he rolled and there was nobody there.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Held Scoreless in the Final Two Minutes and Falls to BYU
Initial Thoughts on West Virginia's Crushing Loss to BYU
Latest ESPN Bracketology Projection Has WVU in Challenging Region
A Close Look at West Virginia's KenPom Ratings & Strength of Schedule