A tough couple of days for the West Virginia Mountaineers, losing back-to-back games, although no one should feel too down having lost to a pair of top-11 teams, including the No. 1 team in the country.

Shortly after the loss to Florida, WVU head coach Ross Hodge talked about what went wrong during his radio interview with Tony Caridi and Brad Howe.

The slow start to the game

“I thought really for the first time as a group, I thought we got out of character a little bit, in particular offensively. There’s been a moment or two, or an individual or two, throughout the season where maybe we forced it a little bit, but I thought to start the game, it was kind of the first time as a whole, we just let the game come to us and just did some uncharacteristic things offensively that directly impacted our defense. When we were able to keep them in the halfcourt, we were able to stop them, turn them over…we weren’t necessarily turning the ball over; it was more like shot turnovers.”

Throwing the full court press at them

“Mainly, so you just didn’t have to go down and guard their size. It was meant to be disruptive, take a little time off the clock, once they break it…break the rhythm. They are such a rhythm team. That’s why your offense really has to complement your defense, because if they can get out in transition and that ball starts moving, that’s when they’re at their best. So trying to disrupt it was good to us; it got us back in the game. But in that stretch, we just didn’t have enough shot-making or execution to beat quality opponents.”

Javan Buchanan’s performance

“I thought Javan was good, particularly when he kept it simple. Shot the ball well, moved it. He and B-Lo both got to keep those guys out of foul trouble because they are such pivotal parts of our team as secondary playmaker ball-handlers, and when teams switch, they can score in the post, and they’re also just high IQ players.”

Thoughts on this group

"I like our team. I really do. I'm not into moral victories. I felt like we should have won the game yesterday. I felt like we should have won the game today. Nobody can tell me otherwise. But the truth is you got to be able to execute for high periods of times against good teams, and we’re not…we didn’t do that well enough yesterday or today.

“Some really, really good film and experience against three NCAA Tournament teams for sure, two national championship contender-type teams, and the expectation would be not to get on the floor with these guys and play 'em close and compete, and you try hard. The expectation is you win these games when you get in these moments, and that will be the expectation moving forward."

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