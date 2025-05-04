What's Next in Recruiting for WVU Basketball?
West Virginia basketball recruiting has slowed down after a very hot start. Ross Hodge and staff landed their big targets out of the portal and have now had to reset the board to figure out what pieces they need to complement their current roster.
Let's start with who West Virginia already has on board.
They have gained commitments from guards Honor Huff (Chattanooga), Treysen Eaglestaff (North Dakota), Jasper Floyd (North Texas), and Chance Moore (St. Bonaventure). In the frontcourt, they have added Brenen Lorient (North Texas), Jackson Fields (Troy), Harlan Obioha (UNC Wilmington), and DJ Thomas (High School).
They should have seven open roster spots remaining.
The staff will use every resource to complete this roster, looking at transfers, high school, junior college, and even looking overseas at foreign prospects.
From the high school ranks, let's start with Xavier de-commit Jayden Forsythe.
The West Chester, Pennsylvania prospect visited West Virginia this weekend, per 247 Sports Sam Kayser. He is a 6'5" shooting guard who has impressed scouts across the country with his shooting ability. Another name I'm told West Virginia fans should watch is Arizona de-commit Fridrik Leo Curtis. The seven-footer had WVU in his top three before committing to Arizona. This was under the previous staff, but the new staff has thrown their hat into the ring. Indiana and Darian Devires are also believed to be involved.
From the transfer portal, West Virginia is currently linked to two prospects, LSU's Curtis Givens III and South Carolina's Morris Ugusuk. The Givens contact was reported by Greenlight Media, and he has a lot of teams lining up for his services. Memphis figures to be the biggest competition right now. Ugusuk has had a quiet recruitment so far, but West Virginia is squarely in the mix. Both players are combo guards that fill a need West Virginia has. Ugusuk specifically would add great shooting to the roster as he shot 40.7% from three-point range last season.
Ross Hodge, being a former junior college coach, means West Virginia will likely recruit from the JUCO ranks more than most other high-major programs. There is only one contact that has been made so far, and that is with Davion Hill out of Northwest Florida State College. The 6'2" guard averaged 14.3 points per game last season and would add needed backcourt depth.
Things will begin to pick up soon as Ross Hodge and his staff get situated in Morgantown.
