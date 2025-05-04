Updated O-Line Depth Chart With New Additions Donovan Haslam and Carson Lee
West Virginia has picked up commitments from a pair of offensive line transfers in Donovan Haslam (Austin Peay) and Carson Lee (Mississippi State). Where do they fit into the mix? What about the rest of the offensive line unit? We have officially updated our o-line depth chart projection to include the latest addition.
Tackles and Guards are very easy to swap in Rich Rodriguez's offense so watch for these players to move around until West Virginia finds their best five.
LT: Nick Krahe, Mickel Clay, Donovan Haslam, Jahmir Davis
Nick Krahe held the starting left tackle position for most of the spring and should be considered the favorite heading into the fall. He will have to fend off a pair of transfer commits in Mickel Clay and Donovan Haslam, who both have extensive experience at the FCS level. Other names to watch here are Xavier Bausley and Malik Agbo.
LG: Malik Agbo, Walter Young Bear, Wyatt Minor, Raymond Kovalesky
Walter Young Bear has the advantage of being here in the spring, but Malik Agbo has the pedigree and talent to be a day one starter at West Virginia, in my opinion. He has mostly played tackle so far in his career, but as mentioned previously, tackles and guards are not very different to Rich Rodriguez. I think Agbo will be in the best five and land here. I wouldn't expect Young Bear to go quietly, though. This will be a heated competition all through the summer and camp.
C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee, Cooper Young, Griffin Fogle, Trevor Bigelow
Livingston is the favorite at the center position after performing well in 2024 and owning the job all of the spring. The staff really needed to add some competition to this position, though, and they did just that with Carson Lee, who has played 740 snaps at the center position at the Division I level. It also wouldn't surprise me to see Robby Martin compete for the position as well.
RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Robby Martin, Josh Aisosa, Phillip Bowser
The staff has quietly raved about Makane'ole ever since he landed on campus. He is one of the hardest workers on the team and is probably the most athletic lineman in the room. He was also one of the three players to be awarded the winter workout warrior award. I don't expect Martin or Aisosa to make it easy on him. Haslam, Lee, Clay, and Bausley could all also compete at this spot if they don't win their respective battles.
RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Xavier Bausley, Brandon Homady, Andreas Hunter
This spot will be very interesting to monitor. I could see a number of things happening here, including a guy starting here that isn't even listed. Bausley dealt with injuries all of spring and did not fully get to compete. That'll change this fall, and he will push to start. I give the slight edge to Crawford for now with his SEC experience, but this will be the tightest battle of camp.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
No. 16 West Virginia Drops Game 1 to Texas Tech
West Virginia in Battle with Heated Rivals for 1,300-Yard Rusher
Updated WVU Football Running Back Depth Chart with Jaylan Knighton & Kannon Katzer