Big Division II Wide Receiver Transfer Begins Visit to West Virginia
Speed dating at its finest.
Just hours after Slippery Rock wide receiver Logan Ramper entered the transfer portal, he received an offer from West Virginia. Two days later, he has a visit scheduled with the Mountaineers and will be on campus beginning Friday.
In the first transfer portal window, West Virginia added a bunch of speed guys to the room, creating a lot of competition at the slot. Here of late, they’ve been searching for lengthy receivers who can plug in at the X or Z to do more damage vertically.
Ramper fits those vitals, checking in at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds. During his final season with The Rock, Ramper logged 42 receptions for 748 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 17.8 yards per catch. He made his presence known and in the Division II playoffs, particularly in the semifinal against Ferris State, where he caught eight passes for 171 yards in three scores.
Buffalo, Delaware, Pitt, Temple, UTEP, and Western Michigan have also reached out, but the Mountaineers appear to be in a good position to secure a commitment, assuming the visit goes as planned.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining, but could gain another year due to his time at the Division II level.
