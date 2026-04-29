Where Things Stand for Brenen Lorient & Treysen Eaglestaff After Eligibility Update

Many seniors around the country were holding out hope that they would receive one additional year of eligibility as the NCAA seems to be moving toward a five years to play five model.

The only two players on West Virginia's roster who are hoping to get a fifth year are Treysen Eaglestaff and Brenen Lorient. The rest of WVU's seniors have been in college for five years already. Unfortunately for Lorient and Eaglestaff, it doesn't sound like coming back to WVU is going to be an option.

On Tuesday, the NCAA released a statement regarding eligibility, although the rule has not been adopted just yet.

“Maintain the Division I core guarantees — including degree-completion funding for up to 10 years after a student-athlete’s eligibility expires if they have not yet earned a degree.

“Maintain existing rules — allowing four seasons of competition in five years of eligibility — for student-athletes competing in the 2025-26 academic year; new rules are not expected to retroactively apply to student-athletes whose eligibility is or will be completed by the spring of 2026.”

That may have just shut the door on a potential return...

West Virginia University guard Treysen Eaglestaff | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

If this goes through as intended, this means that Lorient and Eaglestaff's time is up in Morgantown, and college, for that matter. And in a lot of ways, it's kind of unfair for them and others in their situation if you really think about it.

They had to play against fifth, sixth, and in some cases, seventh-year guys all throughout their careers, be it due to the COVID year, the additional year for JUCO players, and those who had multiple redshirts. Not to mention, it could be a huge loss financially for some who may not get the type of money overseas or in the G League that they would have made with one more season of NIL.

On the other hand, it's probably the right move by the NCAA. You can't have a scenario where teams are stripping opportunities away from players they signed to give a 5th-year guy a roster spot, or players who signed want to leave because they aren't going to be in the role they initially thought. It would be nearly impossible to keep rosters at 15.

Again, the proposal is not official at this time, but it appears to be heading in that direction. It wouldn't be surprising to see some student-athletes who want to try to challenge it in court.