Wren Baker Was Asked if Bob Huggins Would Be Considered for the WVU Job Opening
West Virginia Director of Athletics Wren Baker finds himself in an all too familiar place - looking for a head coach.
Over the last two and a half years, he's hired a football coach, women's basketball coach, volleyball coach, baseball coach, and has conducted two men's basketball searches. This spring, he'll be on his third men's basketball search after Darian DeVries left after just one year on the job.
Of course, the immediate name that comes to everyone's mind, realistic or not, is Bob Huggins. The Hall of Fame coach didn't have the exit that he or Mountaineer fans had long envisioned, and a portion of the fan base has been pounding the table for his return since this time last year.
During his press conference on Wednesday, Baker was asked if Huggins would be a candidate for the job, and as you would expect, he skirted around the question as best as he could.
“Yeah, I’m not going to talk about candidates. I think I answered that last year by saying, I appreciate our tradition, especially his contributions to it. But really focused on the future and that’s probably the same way I would answer it today. Other than that, I don’t have a lot to offer in terms of specific candidates.”
Huggins, 71, has expressed an interest in coaching again since he resigned from West Virginia. If he does get back into it, it'll likely be at another school.
