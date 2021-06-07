REPORT: Miles McBride Receives NBA Draft Combine Invite

The Mountaineer guard will get to showcase his talents in front of NBA scouts.

Later this month, the NBA will be holding its annual draft combine where the nation's top prospects will head to Chicago to put their skill set on display in front of all 30 NBA franchises.

West Virginia sophomore guard Miles McBride will be one of those participants, according to Jon Chepkevich.

McBride averaged 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists this past season as a sophomore and hit some big shots in big-time moments for the Mountaineers. He is certainly the most pro-ready prospect that West Virginia has and will have the highest chance of being selected in this summer's draft.

Several outlets are giving McBride a draftable grade, including ESPN who has him ranked as the 35th best available prospect, and the 51st best prospect on Sports Illustrated. Below are four mock draft projections which have McBride being selected anywhere between late in the first round to possibly going undrafted.

ClutchPoints: 1st round, 23rd overall (Houston Rockets)

Bleacher Report: 2nd round, 34th overall (Orlando Magic)

Tankathon: 2nd round, 40th overall (New Orleans Pelicans)

NBADraft.Net - Undrafted

The last day McBride can withdraw his name from the draft is on July 19th at 5 p.m. EST. Don't expect a decision to be made anytime soon as he will have several weeks to think about his options.

