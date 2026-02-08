Insider Warns WVU Must Beat Texas Tech or March Madness Hopes Could Slip Away
Opportunities for signature wins don't come every day, even in the Big 12, which is undoubtedly the best conference in college basketball. Today happens to be one of those days for West Virginia, which welcomes in No. 13 Texas Tech to Morgantown.
While the Mountaineers have done a good job staying afloat in league play, they lack a strong resume, as their only quality win to this point was their double-digit victory over Kansas. In their three matchups against top-10 teams on the road, they were uncompetitive, losing by an average of 28.3 points per game (vs. Iowa State, Houston, and Arizona). Beating Texas Tech will certainly go a long way in putting a little extra shine on that resume
Is this one a do-or-die type of game for the Mountaineers? Maybe not quite, but CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein believes it's one they really need to get.
"Can West Virginia make a February push towards the bubble? If so, the Mountaineers have to win at home today against Texas Tech," he tweeted on X Sunday morning. "Ross Hodge's squad is currently 4-8 against Quad 1 and 2 opponents and has ZERO Quad 3 and 4 losses."
One small correction on Jon's tweet, WVU does have one Quad 3 loss, which came to Xavier on a neutral court.
Also, I do get what Rothstein is saying here, but a loss to Texas Tech isn't going to be what knocks them out of contention. The Mountaineers still have another opportunity for a big win at the end of this month against BYU. The Cougs are in a slump, but are certainly an NCAA Tournament team, and it'll likely be a Quad 1 game for WVU.
What Jon is really getting at here is that those signature win opportunities are few and far between for Ross Hodge's squad. To really move the needle and get everyone's attention, it'll take a win today over Texas Tech.
An updated look at West Virginia's resume
KenPom ranking: 59th
NET ranking: 62nd
Evan Miya's ranking: 59th
Quality wins: Kansas
Bad losses: Wake Forest, Xavier
Quad 1: 1-5
Quad 2: 3-2
Quad 3: 3-1
Quad 4: 8-0
